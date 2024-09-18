Skip to main contentSkip to footer
This is what we think Kate Middleton’s ‘back to work’ wardrobe will look like
This is what we think Princess Kate's 'back to work' wardrobe will look like

The Court Circular confirmed on Tuesday that the Princess of Wales had tentatively returned to royal duties, holding an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Last week, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video confirming that she had finished her course of preventive chemotherapy treatment.

While explaining that "although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long," the mother of three has already dipped her toe back into work, by holding an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

She made a handful of public appearances during her treatment, joining the royal family as they celebrated Trooping the Colour in June, upcycling a white ensemble from Jenny Packham adorned with a striped navy and white ribbon detail. She also attended the Men's Final at the Wimbledon championships, opting for a cheerful purple dress from Safiyaa, aligning with the colour historically associated with the British tennis tournament.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Though after her cancer announcement in March, she explained she wouldn't be returning to duties until Easter, the Princess has made a gentle return to public life after saying in her latest health update video: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can." 

As we gladly expect to see the Princess more this autumn/winter than we have for the whole year, we expect her style agenda to use her go-to pieces and favourite silhouettes, sticking to the fashion she feels best in, for extra confidence, cosiness and familiarity.

These are some of the pieces we expect to see in Princess Kate's 'back to work' wardrobe, as and when we see her...

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge launches the King's Cup Regatta at Cutty Sark, Greenwich on May 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© Mark Cuthbert

Breton Top and Trousers

Princess Kate turns to the classic Breton-striped top for any and every occasion.

 Alongside in her work wardrobe, she often opts for the style staple for poignant occasions - including the video where she bravely shared her cancer diagnosis with the public. 

Whilst the style is a symbol of comfort for the royal, it's a versatile piece that can be elevated depending on styling. We think Kate will be pairing her many Bretons with trousers, jeans and blazers depending on the event, for feelings of safety and comfort whilst she adjusts to working again.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein

Tonal Two-Pieces

The Princess is recognised for wearing matching blazer and trouser combos, creating a uniformed and sophisticated look. 

Her wardrobe is peppered with plenty of stunning suits from the likes of Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and Holland Cooper. She also champions high street brands including Zara and Mango.

Whilst the Princess adjusts to socialising and appearing back in the spotlight, we predict she won't be straying too far from the look she knows best.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to Nottingham Trent University to learn about their mental health support system on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, paticularly in young people. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

Round Neck Jumpers

A neutral-toned round-neck jumper is a classic workwear option when for the autumn/winter. Whether tucked into black or navy trousers, or worn with a matching skirt like Kate, the cosy yet chic knit is elegant, understated and versatile in equal measure.

For an afternoon visiting Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus to discuss mental health awareness in education, Kate stunned in a cream two-piece by French fashion label Sézane. She paired it with suede court heels and a handbag by Trusting.

This entire outfit is the perfect, easy to wear formula to create a sense of effortless sophistication, whilst wearing a cosy knit.

BRACKNELL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: provided an important lifeline during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

Shirts and Sweater Vests

The perfect blend of smart-chic. 

When the Princess donned this shirt, sweater vest by Cefinn and coordinating grey trousers from Sézane look in October last year, we were pleasantly surprised to see her experimenting with layering.

We predict it's one she'll be resurrecting in the autumn for events that call for smart dressing with an added layer of warmth.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein

Jeans and Trainers

For occasions that allow for relaxed attire, the Princess is a blazer, jeans and trainers champion. She often pairs form-fitting jeans with comfortable, crisp white trainers (often from sustainable label Veja) and elevates them by adding a crisp tailored jacket. 

As an advocate for education, sports and mental health, she often takes part in physical activity workshops. Doing so at the Bishop Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire last autumn, she wore an electric blue Zara blazer, slim-leg, dark-wash Mother jeans and her favourite white Vejas.

This outfit formula is a long-standing favourite of the princesses, so we expect to see her wearing such attire for casual occasions this season.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Cardiff Castle as part of their working visits across the UK ahead of the Christmas holidays on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. During the tour William and Kate will visit communities, outstanding individuals and key workers to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)© Pool

Longline Coats

Another key silhouette in Kate's wardrobe, particularly as the weather gets colder. For sophisticated occasions, particularly official royal events and Christmas outings, Kate leans into the classic structured long-line coat, a coatdress for the ultimate sophisticated outerwear piece. 

Often wearing pieces with a flattering, fitted waist and a hem that reaches below the knee, her pieces (by the likes of Catherine Walker, Alexander McQueen, Massimo Dutti and Hobbs) are perfect for having to think less about an outfit. The outerwear piece does all the talking, and we think she'll pair hers with trousers.

