This is what we think Princess Kate's 'back to work' wardrobe will look like

Last week, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video confirming that she had finished her course of preventive chemotherapy treatment.

While explaining that "although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long," the mother of three has already dipped her toe back into work, by holding an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

She made a handful of public appearances during her treatment, joining the royal family as they celebrated Trooping the Colour in June, upcycling a white ensemble from Jenny Packham adorned with a striped navy and white ribbon detail. She also attended the Men's Final at the Wimbledon championships, opting for a cheerful purple dress from Safiyaa, aligning with the colour historically associated with the British tennis tournament.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Though after her cancer announcement in March, she explained she wouldn't be returning to duties until Easter, the Princess has made a gentle return to public life after saying in her latest health update video: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

As we gladly expect to see the Princess more this autumn/winter than we have for the whole year, we expect her style agenda to use her go-to pieces and favourite silhouettes, sticking to the fashion she feels best in, for extra confidence, cosiness and familiarity.

These are some of the pieces we expect to see in Princess Kate's 'back to work' wardrobe, as and when we see her...

© Mark Cuthbert Breton Top and Trousers Princess Kate turns to the classic Breton-striped top for any and every occasion. Alongside in her work wardrobe, she often opts for the style staple for poignant occasions - including the video where she bravely shared her cancer diagnosis with the public. Whilst the style is a symbol of comfort for the royal, it's a versatile piece that can be elevated depending on styling. We think Kate will be pairing her many Bretons with trousers, jeans and blazers depending on the event, for feelings of safety and comfort whilst she adjusts to working again.

© Samir Hussein Tonal Two-Pieces The Princess is recognised for wearing matching blazer and trouser combos, creating a uniformed and sophisticated look. Her wardrobe is peppered with plenty of stunning suits from the likes of Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and Holland Cooper. She also champions high street brands including Zara and Mango. Whilst the Princess adjusts to socialising and appearing back in the spotlight, we predict she won't be straying too far from the look she knows best.

© Chris Jackson Round Neck Jumpers A neutral-toned round-neck jumper is a classic workwear option when for the autumn/winter. Whether tucked into black or navy trousers, or worn with a matching skirt like Kate, the cosy yet chic knit is elegant, understated and versatile in equal measure. For an afternoon visiting Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton Campus to discuss mental health awareness in education, Kate stunned in a cream two-piece by French fashion label Sézane. She paired it with suede court heels and a handbag by Trusting. This entire outfit is the perfect, easy to wear formula to create a sense of effortless sophistication, whilst wearing a cosy knit.

© Chris Jackson Shirts and Sweater Vests The perfect blend of smart-chic. When the Princess donned this shirt, sweater vest by Cefinn and coordinating grey trousers from Sézane look in October last year, we were pleasantly surprised to see her experimenting with layering. We predict it's one she'll be resurrecting in the autumn for events that call for smart dressing with an added layer of warmth.

© Samir Hussein Jeans and Trainers For occasions that allow for relaxed attire, the Princess is a blazer, jeans and trainers champion. She often pairs form-fitting jeans with comfortable, crisp white trainers (often from sustainable label Veja) and elevates them by adding a crisp tailored jacket. As an advocate for education, sports and mental health, she often takes part in physical activity workshops. Doing so at the Bishop Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire last autumn, she wore an electric blue Zara blazer, slim-leg, dark-wash Mother jeans and her favourite white Vejas. This outfit formula is a long-standing favourite of the princesses, so we expect to see her wearing such attire for casual occasions this season.