Queen Rania of Jordan surprises in £2,000 cropped Fendi jacket

Queen Rania of Jordan is the ultimate luxury dressing muse.

The 54-year-old has a penchant for high-designer fashion, and often wears pieces that are totally unexpected and off-beat, yet completely mesmerising and royal appropriate.

From edgy midi skirts to cargo shorts from the men's section of shopping sites, and cool-girl cut-outs for special occasions, the former marketer has a sartorial agenda that constantly delights royalists and fashion fans alike.

For her latest look, King Abdullah II's wife opted for yet another unconventional look as far as traditional royal fashion goes, whilst effortlessly oozing sophistication and glamour.

© Royal Hashemie Court/Instagram @queenrania Queen Rania wore an unexpected boxy jacket and striped skirt by fendi

She took to the stage for her keynote at the One Young World Summit in Montreal, Canada wearing a brown boxy cropped jacket by Italian luxury label Fendi.

The tailored piece featured a pointed collar, a flattering crop at the waist and two patch pockets on the chest, giving it a slightly utilitarian feel.

She paired it with a navy underlayer and a silk midi pencil skirt also by Fendi, with elegant draping on the side, an asymmetrical hem and the brand's classic 'pequin' stripe pattern in navy and brown - a motif created by Karl Lagerfeld for the brand in 1983, which has become a signature of the Maison.

Rania finished her look off with navy snake-print stiletto court heels by Jennifer Chamandi.

The stylish queen, who has recently become a grandmother for the first time after her son Crown Prince Hussein and daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa of Jordan had their daughter Princess Iman last month, is the epitome of royal elegance, always bringing a sartorial agenda that is contemporary, with a fashion-forward twist.

Last month, the Queen turned 54 and opted to wear a Diane Von Furstenberg dress featuring a high neck, ethereal ruffles cascading down both sides of its skirt, and a cinched waist featuring cut-out detailing on either side.

Once again Rania has demonstrated her penchant for off-beat royal glamour and we're obsessed.