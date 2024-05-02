Queen Rania just put an edgy spin on the classic pencil skirt

The Jordanian royals are the undefeated when it comes to 'quiet luxury' fashion.

From Princess Salma to Princess Rajwa, the family step out looking effortlessly glamorous in designer labels at every opportunity. And Queen Rania is the latest to showcase her flair for royally appropriate yet contemporary fashion, with an edgy midi skirt.

The author and former marketer stepped out in New York City wearing an asymmetrical hemmed skirt from Alexander McQueen featuring a zip across the thigh and a subtle, vertical slit.

A midi skirt is a royal classic, but the pencil skirt is perhaps the most iconic of all, known for its flattering and timeless silhouette, suitable for plenty of occasions.

© Getty Rania wore a fitted midi skirt from Alexander McQueen

Rania's look gave the classic pencil an edgy feel with the grunge-inspired zip going across the hip.

Although Alexander McQueen is now synonymous with this detailing, it is also recognised for its sharp tailing and classic silhouettes in the royal sphere. In particular, the Princess of Wales is an avid fan, and has worn the label for a multitude of prestigious royal occasions, from King Charles III's coronation concert to her own wedding in 2011.

Keeping her look elegant and sophisticated, she paired it with a long-sleeved blouse from Rabanne, white pumps by Jimmy Choo and a black Bottega Veneta handbag.

© Getty Her zip-up midi put a modern spin on the classic pencil skirt

This week alone the Jordanian royals have been schooling us in incorporating ultra-modern silhouettes into outfits, whilst keeping them royal-appropriate.

Rania's daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa, who is expecting her first child this summer, added an avant-garde touch to a look by paying some statement gold Schiaparelli earrings with a satin red dress.

Once again Rania has proved she's one of the most stylish royals in the world.