Queen Rania stuns in cool-girl cut-out dress in new image to celebrate her 54th birthday

Celebrations are in order for Queen Rania of Jordan, who, after becoming a grandmother for the first time earlier this month, celebrates her 54th birthday on the final day of August.

The stylish monarch's sartorial agenda is a force to be reckoned with - uber-luxe coats from brands like Dior, shorts from the men's section and dresses from cool-girl fashion labels, she is the epitome of royal elegance with a contemporary and fashion-forward twist.

It was only right, therefore, that in a new image shared of herself and her husband King Abdullah, she's wearing yet another outfit that we are utterly obsessed with. She put a demure (literally, not like the TikTok trend) spin on the cult-adored cut-out trend.

The Royal Hashemite Court shared a post on Instagram with its 1.7m followers of the King and Queen with the caption: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its warmest wishes to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on her birthday."

Rania looked effortlessly glamorous in the 'Rob' dress by Diane Von Furstenberg - a brand previously worn by the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales. The navy midi number balanced modern chic with whimsical glamour, featuring a high neck, ethereal ruffles cascading down both sides of its skirt, and a cinched waist featuring cut-out detail on either side.

Queen Rania's dress features cut-outs by Diane Von Furstenberg

Cut-out clothing made a triumphant return in 2022, and has secured its place on the fashion agendas of influencers and fashion editors alike ever since. Rita Ora, Maya Jama, Zoe Kravitz and Kylie Jenner are just a few who've donned pieces with carefully crafted cuts, and Rania's elegant dress puts a royal-approved twist on the contemporary trend. Making her look even more demure, she wore an elegant white shawl over her shoulder, finished off with a pair of diamond hoop earrings for some of her signature glamour.

We can't wait to see the stylish outfits the fashion icon wears in this next year of her life.