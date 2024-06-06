Queen Rania oozes bridal chic in cool-girl Australian brand

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There's nothing we love more than when a royal pushes the boundaries of fashion norms.

And if there's one person we can almost always rely on for this, it's Queen Rania of Jordan.

Her sartorial flair for modern yet royal-appropriate fashion is unmatched. From wearing long shorts from the menswear section to putting an edgy spin on the classic pencil skirt, the 53-year-old wife of King Abdullah II is the true definition of a style muse, seamlessly blending Western and Middle Eastern styles to create remarkable looks.

MORE: Queen Rania gives Princess Kate's exact shoes a spring 2024 makeover

READ: Princess Rajwa of Jordan's best style moments of all time

Whether she's wearing shorts or trousers, dresses or skirts, there are always two guarantees with her 'fits: they're from some of the world's most coveted designers including Elie Saab, Dior, Valentino, and Givenchy, and it will be a masterclass in styling pieces with clean lines and sophisticated silhouettes.

For her latest ultra-chic look, the Business Administration graduate wore the most flattering ivory midi dress, and it's perfect for brides to be.

Attending the QRAEE (The Queen Rania Award for Excellence in Education) Association, Rania looked radiant in a belted midi dress from designer Australian brand, Aje.

Featuring an elegant, collarless v-neckline and pleating, the dress oozes femininity. Balloon-style sleeves gave it a touch of drama, whilst the belted waist gave a classic silhouette a contemporary edge and created a flattering shape against the puffed sleeves.

Whether it's for a hen do or an 'I just got engaged' lunch, Rania's midi is perfect for any occasion that calls for a white outfit.

Keeping a neutral palette throughout her look, she paired it with beige court heels from Malone Souliers and a cream bag from Elena Ghisellini. A pair of sunglasses from Saint Laurent rounded off her effortlessly glamorous look.

Once again Queen Rania is providing major style inspo.