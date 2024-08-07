7 times Princess Rajwa cosplayed Queen Rania’s style

If the Jordanian royal family were a Pinterest board, we’d pin every outfit.

Helmed by Queen Rania, the fashionable clan never sleeps on an opportunity to showcase their unmatched style. So when Princess Rajwa of Jordan married into the prolific institution, it didn’t take long for the 30-year-old to borrow sartorial tricks and tips from her mother-in-law.

Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa have formed a strong bond since the latter wed Rania’s son, Crown Prince Al Hussein back in June 2023.

Both have a penchant for high-brow aesthetics, spanning colour-block designer dresses to perfectly polished beauty blends. Princess Rajwa’s sartorial prowess came to light following her decision to embrace modest chic on her wedding day, sashaying down the aisle in Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

© Getty Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa often share style notes

Queen Rania however, is more inclined to play with her wardrobe. From toying with the Dior menswear section for public appearances to taking inspiration from bridal brands, the 53-year-old isn't one to shy away from an off-centre outfit idea.

The pair have even swapped style hacks on the odd occasion. Much to the delight of their fanbase, Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa frequently nod to one another be it via a similar colour palette (yellow proves to be a shared sartorial interest) a touch of sleek draping or a sharply-tailored power suit.

© Getty Queen Rania in Alexander McQueen

Brand-wise, the pair don’t discriminate. Both love a high street concoction. Brands such as Cos have appeared in Queen Rania’s wardrobe while Zara peppers Princess Rajwa’s. The same goes for luxury labels, with Alexander McQueen, Zimmerman and Givenchy forming the foundation of the queen’s archive and MaxMara, Fendi and of course, Elie Saab proving favourable for Rajwa.

This may be the beginning of the twosome’s joint style evolution, but we’ve already been treated to some notable matching moments. Discover the highlight reel of Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa’s coordinating fashion moments below.

7 times Princess Rajwa cosplayed Queen Rania’s style

© Jordan Pix Henna Party, 2023 While Princess Iman's upcoming wedding, Queen Rania and her daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa attended a henna party, co-ordinating in modest, mulberry outfits.

© Royal Hashemite Court Pre-Wedding Party, 2023 The same year, Queen Rania hosted a pre-wedding henna party for Princess Rawja, which saw the two twin in exquisite embellishment. The latter's intricately detailed custom look took approximately 1,100 hours to create and was designed by Saudi designer Honayda.

Queen Rania's Birthday, 2023 The pair celebrated Queen Rania's birthday alongside Princess Rajwa's husband, Prince Hussein. Both had utilitarian-chic firmly on their sartorial agenda, with Rajwa opting for a beige Zara jumpsuit and Rania sporting a cropped denim jacket.

© Handout Princess Iman's Royal Wedding, 2023 Princess Rajwa attended her sister's wedding to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis looking radiant in marigold. A favourite hue of Queen Rania, who famously sported pale yellow to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the outfit provided yet another moment of style sharing between the royals.

More Dior, 2023 Just like her mother-in-law, Princess Rajwa has an affinity for Dior. Her accessories archive includes the brand's iconic saddle design, worn in 2023 with a denim outfit. Queen Rania is also a Dior enthusiast, sporting a black ensemble by the French house for Rajwa's wedding.

Jordanian Exhibition, 2024 Earlier this moment, the princess donned a baby pink two-piece suit to attend the launch of the Jordanian exhibition at Gardens by the Bay. The suited set nodded to Rania's penchant for pristine tailoring.

