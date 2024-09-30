Kaia Gerber is a certified sheer-lover in romantic tights

When your mother is super modelling royalty Cindy Crawford and your father is reputable business mogul Rande Gerber, being a certified it-girl is undoubtedly in your DNA.

For model, actress and style maven Kaia Gerber that fact couldn't ring more true.

© Instagram/@kaiagerber Kaia's stylish snap oozed peak it-girl energy

Taking style cues from her aforementioned fashion icon mother, Kaia shared a sultry snap to her Instagram story just yesterday, sporting a seriously chic sheer look.

© Instagram/@nensidojaka Kaia's tights are from Nensi Dojaka's newest collection

In the image posted to her 10m followers, the Palm Royale star can be seen posing in a tailored black tuxedo-esque mini dress which she layered over a set of sheer tights, adorned with fluffy floral knee accents from famed London-based design house Nensi Dojaka.

Kaia took the snap on a Y2K-approved digital camera, a handbag essential cool-girls around the globe can now never leave the house without.

Over the past few weeks Kaia and her sartorial wardrobe have been out in full force and fashion fanatics can’t seem to get enough. Just last week she hosted a group reading courtesy of her new book club Library Science in a white lacey blouse from Chemena Kamali’s autumn/winter 2024 Chloé collection.

© Jeremy Chan Kaia's skin tight white dress fit her like a glove

Just days before that she turned heads on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet, wearing the exact skin-tight Hervé Léger white bandage midi dress her mother wore thirty years ago to attend the 1993 Oscars.

If you’re a fan of the American Horror Story actresses effortless style game, then you’ll know that her off-duty ensembles are just as dreamy as her on-duty ones.

When not starring on screen or dressing to impress on opulent red carpets around the globe, Kaia can usually be seen taking a relaxed approach to her everyday fashion game. From slogan baby-tees and low-slung tailored trouser combos to classic blue jeans and crisp blazer options, Kaia is a fashion inspiration for all occasions.