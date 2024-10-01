What’s in Bella Hadid's Paris Fashion Week bag?

Ever wondered what an it-girl considers a travel essential? Honestly, same…

The “what's in my bag” trend has been doing the rounds in the social media sphere for a while now, with many notable names (including Miss Charli XCX) giving fans a sneak peek into their ride-or-die products, trinkets and must-haves.

The latest A-Lister to share the contents of their carry-on is Saint Laurent muse and Orebella founder, Bella Hadid.

As you can likely imagine, a supermodel's bag is far from boring.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella Hadid's luggage contents is seriously chic

In an image series shared to her 61.3m Instagram followers just yesterday, Bella rounded up her Paris Fashion Week adventure in a stylised 18-image photo dump, which included a snap of her airport carry-on suitcase.

Packing surprisingly light for a week in the French capital, Bella filled her bag with a few fashion week essentials which included: A pair of vintage butterfly motif Giuseppe Zanotti heels, her red Apple Airpod Max headphones, a black headband complete with a fishnet veil, a magazine featuring her newest Saint Laurent campaign a makeup bag filled with a compact bronzer, a book and a set of brushes and one singular patent black pointed toe pump from Saint Laurent’s new SS25 collection.

We couldn’t dream up more it-girl-coded bag contents if we tried.

© Instagram/@bellahadid She really is just like us

Also included in Bellas's image series which she captioned “pari” were a few behind-the-scenes images from her work week as a PFW model. In one image the 27-year-old can be seen sitting on her hotel room bed in her pyjamas, doing her makeup in a compact mirror while another shows her taking a break from the runway, sitting backstage at the Saint Laurent show in full glam, wearing her beloved oversized leather jacket.

Fans were quick to comment on the wholesome image series, with many (including myself) finding it refreshing to see more candid real-life pictures of a famed face as opposed to professional glam shots. One fan said: "My fave post ever from you" while another said "i really LOVE all the pics"- a comment in which we can’t help but agree with.