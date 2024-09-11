Alexa Chung's striking Little Black Dress is perfect for all occasions

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Every fashion fanatic has at least one item in their wardrobe that if given the chance they’d wear every day on repeat till the end of time.

For fashion muse and sartorial it-girl Alexa Chung, that one item is her beloved 16Arlington Little Black Dress.

© Getty Alexa and her love affair with a sleek LBD has been going on for years

Spotted yesterday out and about on official cool-girl business during New York Fashion Week, Alexa styled her strapless black mini dress to perfection, making it opulent occasion appropriate.

To attend the Boucheron in America event Alexa layered her favourite 'Stell Dress in Crepe' mini with a set of sheer denier tights, a set of pointed-toe leather slingback pumps and a Miu Miu 'Matelassé logo-plaque leather top-handle bag'.

© Getty There quite literally isn't a hairstyle Alexa can't pull off

For accessories, the author, presenter and designer opted for a set of light-catching diamonds from Boucheron, pairing a dainty choker necklace with a set of drop-down earrings, a square cut ring and a matching link bracelet.

Glam-wise, Alexa leaned into the high fashion French girl aesthetic, spicing up her all-black ensemble with a statement red lip look and a loosely curled side part hairstyle.

MORE: Alexa Chung's cool-girl pearl Simone Rocha Crocs are actually iconic

RELATED: Alexa Chung's micro mini LBD is the ultimate wardrobe essential

Alexa’s ultra-chic look comes just days after she made her NYFW runway debut on the Tory Burch catwalk wearing a fluffy white knee-length skirt, a brown seersucker crop top, latex peep toe heels, sparkly drop-down earrings and a metallic silver bag.

© Getty Alexa's opted for a simple yet elegant look for the evening

The last time Alexa sported her beloved wardrobe companion, she swapped out her sheer tights for bare legs and a minimal makeup look to attend the Platinum Card by American Express x Vogue Supper Club in London late last month.

If Alexa’s versatile striking ensemble proves anything, it’s that the Little Black Dress is famous for a reason and will always be the ultimate wardrobe essential for when you’re in an occasional pinch.