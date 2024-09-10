Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alexa Chung makes her NYFW runway debut at 40 years old
The British-born fashion muse has made a triumphant return to the catwalk

Alexa Chung attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France.© Getty
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
It’s no secret that Alexa Chung’s CV features a rather lengthy list of accolades. 

From author and red carpet host to fashion designer and style It-girl, now the 40-year-old can add NYFW runway model to the "achievements" section.

Alexa Chung walks the SS25 Tory Burch runway at NYFW© Instagram/@toryburch
Alexa went back to her modelling day roots for the event

Stepping out on the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2025 catwalk just yesterday, Alexa made her first-ever New York Fashion Week debut at the age of 40. 

Donning a fluffy white knee-length skirt, a brown seersucker crop top, latex peep toe heels, sparkly drop-down earrings and a metallic silver bag, the British-born It-girl proved her sartorial status as she strutted down the catwalk. 

In an Instagram story posted to her loyal fashion fanbase yesterday, Alexa made a point to comment on her new accolade, captioning the post "Made my NYC runway debut at 40."

Alexa Chung shares a close up of the Tory Burch NYFW makeup© Instagram/@alexachung
The glam for the show was elegant and understated

In another close-up story, Alexa showed off her glowing skin and slick back hairstyle while simultaneously showing off her impeccable face card.

This isn't the model’s first runway appearance - formerly making her debut on the Hamnett Autumn/Winter 2003 runway at 19 years old. She then took to the fashion week calendar once again, walking the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2009 show at London Fashion Week.. 

Alexa Chung wears a creation by designer Katharine Hamnett during her autumn/winter 2003 collection catwalk show as part of London Fashion Week at Grosvenor Place in London© Getty
Alexa on the Hamnett A/W 2003 runway
Alexa Chung walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood fashion show at Brompton Hall on September 18, 2008 in London, England.© Getty
Alexa walks the Vivienne Westwood S/S 2009 show at LFW

Since then the socialite and muse has remained more of a spectator than a runway model, often seen sitting front row at the likes of Chanel, Dior, Valentino and Miu Miu alongside her famous fashion friends. 

We can’t know for sure if Alexa’s return to the catwalk is a one-off or not, especially with London Fashion Week kicking off this Friday in her hometown, but fans of both Alexa and her style are wholeheartedly hoping that all 5ft and 8 inches of her model physique are making a triumphant catwalk comeback. 

