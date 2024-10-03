Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Rider replaces Hedi Slimane at Celine

The former creative director stepped down from the brand on Tuesday

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Shortly after Celine announced the departure of creative director Hedi Slimane, a new successor was named. 

The brand announced the appointment of Michael Rider as its new artistic director, taking the reins from Slimane who had worked at the house for seven years.

In a statement, the brand said: “The maison Celine is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Rider as artistic director. Michael Rider will have the entire creative responsibility of all Celine collections, from womenswear, menswear, leather goods, and accessories to couture.”

Hedi Slimane in jeans© Getty
Hedi Slimane is leaving Celine after seven years

“Celine is a maison with values very close to my heart and beautiful heritage to build on,” shared Rider about his new role, which will take effect in 2025. “I am honoured to come back and shape the future of the maison together with the Celine team.”

Previously creative director at Ralph Lauren until May 2024, the designer started his fashion career at Balenciaga under Nicolas Ghesquière, subsequently spending a decade with Celine during Phoebe Philo‘s tenure as design director.

View post on Instagram
 

Severine Merle, CEO of Celine, noted: “I am delighted to welcome Michael back to Celine, a maison he knows intimately.” He continued to say: “Michael’s vision, creative talent, together with his genuine nature and strong connection to Celine’s heritage, make him a natural choice to continue to build a long-lasting success for the Maison.”

As for Slimane’s next move, there are whispers that the designer is heading to Chanel, but we will have to wait and see what’s next in store for the celebrated visionary. 

Slimane joined Celine as creative director in January 2018, marking a new chapter for the iconic French luxury brand. Known for his previous work at Dior Homme and Saint Laurent, Slimane brought his signature style, rooted in rock-and-roll style, sharp tailoring, and a rebellious spirit to Celine, a brand commonly associated with sleek elegance and modern femininity as championed by former creative director Phoebe Philo.

