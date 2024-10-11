Selena Gomez stuns in fitted Schiaparelli gown

Selena Gomez just touched down in London town and it seems she's brought her seriously stylish wardrobe with her.

Spotted attending a photocall for her new silver screen flick Emilia Pérez, the actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder proved once again just how timeless a sleek black dress can be.

© Ian West - PA Images The 32-year-old looked breathtaking

Turning to famed Spanish fashion house Schiaparelli for the occasion, Selena opted for a fitted velvet black gown, complete with a simple, yet eye-catching keyhole-shaped cutout encrusted in gold on her chest. ‘The Keyhole Column Dress’ which currently retails on the brand’s site for €5,900, is part of their ready-to-wear collection.

The strapless gown fitted Selena like a glove, accentuating her curves perfectly while her patent black, pointed-toe shoe choice added an elegant touch.

© Ian West - PA Images Selena's makeup artist clearly understood the assignment

For hair and makeup, the Only Murders in the Building star kept things effortless and classic, letting her dark brunette locks roam free in a sleek middle-parted style with subtle face-framing waves. For glam, the Rare Beauty founder proved just how great her product line is, opting for a flawless skin look with a hint of rose-tinted blush on her cheeks, a soft smokey eye and a lick of brown-toned matte lipstick.

Selena wore her striking Schiaparelli ensemble to attend the official photocall for her new Musical/Comedy during the 68th BFI London Film Festival, an opulent event which has also welcomed the likes of Cate Blanchett, Ralph Fiennes and Hoyeon.

© Getty The stylish actress and singer can pull off any look

Selena’s drop-dead divine dress look comes just days after she was seen out and about in New York City sporting a black bodysuit and beige trousers combo in honour of World Mental Health Day and her ongoing work with Sephora and their Make A Rare Impact Campaign.

Over the past few months, the former Disney star has been making a name for herself in the world of high fashion, and this recent look has most definitely secured her a seat at the table.