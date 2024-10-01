Selena Gomez just stepped out in a seriously sultry black strappy gown

Days after she was seen dancing her heart out at a Sabrina Carpenter concert in a sequin black mini dress and go-go boots, Selena Gomez is taking no breaks from her sartorial style agenda.

Spotted en route to the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez at the 62nd New York Film Festival, the Only Murders in the Building star opted for an all-black gown that oozed sleek sophistication.

© Dominik Bindl Selena's custom-made gown was thing of dreams

For the occasion Selena chose a custom-made Vera Wang look which was tailored to perfection and featured halterneck straps which were fixed with a giant bow behind her back, matching black sleeves and a subtle cowl neckline.

© James Devaney The 32-year-old's platform heels are the 'Sylvy' style from Giuseppe Zanotti

She styled the glamorous gown with a pair of sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels - a silhouette which added 5.7 inches to her 1.65 m frame, a stack of decadent diamond rings and a set of matching earrings from Tiffany & Co.

© Dominik Bindl Selenas flawless skin complimented the look

For glam, the Rare Beauty accentuated her impeccable face card with a sharp black winged liner look, glowy skin and a glossy nude lip shade. Keeping on theme with her Audrey Hepburn-approved ensemble, Selena scooped her long brunette locks into a slick back ballerina bun.

Selena’s new film Emilia Pérez is set to hit cinemas later this month on October 25th and already has rave reviews including an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Described as a "Spanish-language French musical crime comedy film" the story follows a cartel leader who enlists a lawyer to help her fake her death so she can live out her life in the shadows away from danger. Selena not only stars in the film as Jessi Del Monte, but she also wrote and performed a song for the silver screen flick called Mi Camino.

It doesn't take a neurophysicist to work out that Selena is currently living her best life, constantly seen out and about over the past few months in a slew of striking ensembles whilst also sharing loved-up wholesome images of her and her beau Benny Blanco.

We can’t deny that we’re utterly obsessed with this new self-love Selena era.