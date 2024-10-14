Selena Gomez’s tartan mini skirt co-ord and sheer tights combo is perfect for cosy season

Cosy season is finally here and Selena Gomez just reminded us how chic autumn dressing can be.

Spotted out and about in London over the weekend the Only Murders in the Building star made a statement case for bold plaid prints.

© Dave Benett Selena is in her high fashion era at the minute and this look proves exactly that

Swapping out her sparkly Little Black Dress uniform, Selena opted for a decadent designer twinset from none other than fashion favourite, Schiaparelli.

Pairing the brands ‘Tartan Cardigan Jacket’ and ‘Tartan miniskirt’ together, which are both crafted from 100% Virgin wool and adorned with multiple brass bijoux buttons in a variety of signature Schiaparelli shapes.

The Rare Beauty founder paired her €9100 tartan twinset with a set of sheer black tights, heeled black knee-high boots and a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings- arguably the chicest autumn outfit recipe.

© Dave Benett Selena is currently in the English capital for the 2024 BFI London Film Festival

To accent her cosy-chic combo, the 32-year-old actress, singer and business mogul wore her dark brunette locks in a straightened middle parting while her face card radiated a sunkissed blush glow.

Selena wore her cosy look to attend the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, an event which was also attended by the likes of Zoë Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Over the past few weeks, Selena has been serving up a series of peak-chic looks while on official press tour business for her newest silver screen flick Emilia Pérez. A few days ago she called on Schiaparelli once again to dress her in a skintight velvet gown while just days before that she opted for a strappy black Vera Wang dress to attend the New York Film Festival.

All in all, Selena and her envious wardrobe have both been working overtime and for those of us who can’t get enough of the former Disney star outfit inspiration, we can’t help but hope she packed a few more notable looks in overseas luggage.