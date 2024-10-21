Sofia Richie Grainge's post-baby red carpet debut has fashion fans swooning

As expected, Sofia Richie Grainge's first red carpet appearance post giving birth to her daughter Eloise was nothing short of a high fashion fantasy.

Opting for a striking vibrant orange ensemble, the 26-year-old made sure to to make a statement.

© Gilbert Flores Sofia Richie Grainge is known for her classic yet chic style

Keeping things classic yet overly elegant, Sofia settled on a silky high neck maxi dress from Fendi which was complete with a floaty asymmetrical short sleeve accent and a slightly fitted waistline.

In true It-Girl style, Sofia wore her long blonde locks scooped up in a slick back bun with a sharp middle parting- a go-to style for the mid-twenties style icon.

For accessories, the wife of music executive Elliot Grainge opted for a set of rounded black Tiffany & Co. enamel earrings, adorned with gold stripe accents and diamonds. As an understated accent, Sofia carried a black signature ‘Amina bag’ from famed handbag label, Ahikoza.

© Gilbert Flores A slick back bun is the fashion moguls go-to hairstyle

Keeping her glam glowy, the Tommy Hilfiger muse called on her go-to makeup artist @misha212 to create her a natural look which she elevated with a nude-toned glossy lip shade.

If you’re a fan of fashion in the slightest then you'll likely already know which star-studded sartorial event Sofia attended over the weekend.

© Emma McIntyre Sofia's husband Elliot Grainge matched his wife by wearing a pair of orange tinted glasses

Joining the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Olivia Wilde, Sofia was in good company for her first post-baby foray back into the A-List event scene, attending the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Sofia posted a selection of images from the red carpet to her Instagram just yesterday and it seems fans couldn’t be happier to have their wardrobe inspiration aficionado back. Comments on the post included upwards of 200 "beautiful" and "stunning" remarks, while her famous father Lionel Richie left a simple orange heart emoji.

Sofia and Elliot gave birth to their first child together back in May of this year and have since been in a private baby bubble, only sharing a few sneak peeks of what life is like with their baby girl.

Though our style muse has taken a much-needed and well-deserved break from social media activities, we can only hope that her recent look is the first of many autumnal style looks to come.