Sofia Richie's 'old money' shoes are giving major 'rich mom' vibes

As we continue to follow Sofia Richie on her maternity style journey, she has proven that pregnancy dressing doesn't have to mean switching up your whole aesthetic.

Though we expected nothing less from the style muse, the Gen-Z It-girl and daughter of Lionel Richie has flaunted the most effortlessly cool bump-friendly wardrobe, never straying too far away from her signature elevated and minimalistic style agenda which is of course complete with designer accessories.

Sharing her summer 2024 shoes on her Instagram stories, Sofia has added a pair of ultra-chic slip-ons to her enviable footwear cabinet, and they honestly scream 'rich Hollywood mom'.

This year she's chosen a pair of 'Summer Charms Walk' navy, suede loafers from Loro Piana that feature white Nappa-leather piping and a chunky cream sole, to get her "summer ready".

© Instagram / @sofiarichiegrainge Sofia shared her new summer slip-ons on Instagram

Loro Piana is perhaps the ultimate label to epitomise the 'old money' trend. “Old Money is essentially the inherited wealth look,” stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion, “It’s giving boarding school just came back from the country, no iron. All weekend attire popped into the Mulberry duffle bag, linen chinos, a cashmere jumper over a striped shirt. Think the classic preppy aesthetic.”

This aesthetic is practically a part of Sofia's DNA, and she, much like Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian, is refusing to let pregnancy stop her from sporting her signature style agenda.

© Getty Her pregnancy looks have stayed perfectly elevated © Getty Designer accessories are a key part of her maternity wardrobe

In an exclusive interview with British Vogue to reveal her pregnancy, Sofia explained: “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

If Gossip Girl was still running in 2024, the OG rich mom Lily Van Der Woodsen (played by modern style muse Kelly Rutherford), would absolutely own a pair of these luxurious slip-ons...