Fashion in 2024 has been a delightful fever dream where minimalist and maximalist trends have both hopped on the same runway.

Scrunchies returned with a bang, but this time with an upgrade — Prada and Versace are turning them into luxury accessories, not just something you forgot in your bathroom cabinet. And let's not forget bows, going full blast in Valentino and Chanel’s collections, transforming from cute childhood accessories to red carpet statements. If there’s anything we’ve learned this year, it’s that fashion in 2024 is here to tug at our nostalgia, yet elevate it to premium status.

Brat took Gen Z by storm, while butter yellow was everywhere over summer, quietly brightening wardrobes without commanding too much attention. Then there's the quiet luxury of Birkenstock Boston clogs, which clung onto relevance for dear life following their 2023 breakout.

Of course, burgundy has waltzed back in, bringing a shade of moody elegance perfect for autumn. The same goes for bubble skirts, ballet flats and bag charms, which radiate kitsch style for all to indulge in.

All in all, 2024’s viral trends proved one thing and one thing only - fashion is for fun. Discover the most sensational fads from the year and read on below.

All the unexpected trends that went viral in 2024:



© Jeremy Moeller All-things Brat Brat, the aesthetic and lyrical brainchild of Charli XCX, took the music and fashion worlds by storm. Inspired by Charli’s album of the same name, which was released in June, the music-inspired trend has gripped Gen Z with its zeitgeisty beats and rave-pop influences. Charli’s latest album drop catalysed a new sartorial movement altogether. All-things slime green fored the foundation of the trend, often known as having a 'Brat Girl Summer,' which further encompasses grunge attire, moody grey colour schemes, deconstructed textures and smudged eye-makeup from a wild night out.

© Jeremy Moeller Ballet Pumps From editors to fashion insiders, no one could get enough of ballet flats - particularly those of the mesh, studded of buckled persuasion. Following on the successful return of the ballet pump, semi-sheer iterations dominated our feeds, emerging as a strong contender for the title of the year's must-have shoe. Championed by Alexa Chung, who has been spotted in Alaïa's cult-adored fishnet Mary Jane ballet pumps, as well as Jennifer Lawrence and designer Jeanette Madsen, the style's popularity has soared to the point where it's actually quite difficult to get your hands on a pair.

Bows In 2024, bows took centre stage as an iconic fashion statement, embodying elegance and femininity in both casual and high-fashion styles. Major luxury brands like Prada, Valentino, Chanel, and Miu Miu incorporated oversized and structured bows within designs of dresses, blouses, and even handbags, adding a touch of playfulness to their collections. Celebrities including Zendaya, Lily-Rose Depp, and Hailey Bieber have embraced the thoroughly Gen Z trend, often showcasing bold, statement bows on red carpets and in street style. From minimalist to extravagant, the bow trend addsed an element of whimsy that’s perfect for both formal and everyday wear.

Bag Charms From befurred pom poms to petite Jellycats, global souvenirs and trinkets of all shapes and sizes, bag charms infiltrated the accessories archives of influencers and editors across the board. The trend has been around since spring of this year. Fashion journalists first pipped the fad as one of 2024’s hottest back in March, noting that the TikTok girlies had started to ‘Jane Birkinify’ their arm candy. The trend dominated the autumn/winter 2024 runways. Miu Miu championed boxy totes adorned with luggage tags - inspiring model Gigi Hadid to bling up her ‘Arcadie’ purse with thematic Deadpool charms for the Marvel film premiere in New York. Balenciaga’s ‘Rodeo’ bags came complete with XL keys and locks chained to the handles. Coach’s Y2K collection boasted New York trinkets - you get the picture.

© Edward Berthelot Burgundy As we descended into autumn and started thinking about getting out our knits and sadly stowing away our summer frocks, the colour on everyone’s lips is burgundy. The deeper hued iteration of last season’s cherry red, burgundy became the colour of choice for adding richness and sophistication to wardrobes, popping up across seasonal collections and luxury accessories. Brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent feature this deep red hue in tailored coats, leather handbags, and statement shoes, highlighting its versatility as both an accent and a bold statement. Celebrities such as Rihanna, Florence Pugh, and Zoe Kravitz have embraced burgundy in their evening wear and street style, demonstrating how the hot hue can be both edgy and elegant.



© Jeremy Moeller Scrunchies From Notting Hill to Manchester and yonder, scrunchies have adorned the heads of It-girls up and down the country. In 2024, scrunchies made a comeback as both a functional and stylish accessory, seen in luxurious silk, velvet, and embellished versions. Good Squish is widely credited with reviving the trend, while high-end brands like Balmain, Versace, and Prada have given the iconic ‘90s hair tie a modern update, featuring it in jewel tones and with metallic details that elevate any look. Cool-girls such as Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hailey Bieber have embraced scrunchies, often using them to complement their street style and casual looks. Eighties nostalgia came back with a bang.

© Christian Vierig Birkenstock Bostons Challenging ballet flats for the title of 2024's most coveted shoe is the Birkenstock Boston. Popularised in 2023, nobody would expect the shoes to still be such hot property this year. The Birkenstock Boston clogs remain a must-have, blending style with comfort for year-round versatility. Fashion influencers and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber have embraced the Boston’s cosy, minimalist appeal, often pairing them with everything from casual jeans to tailored trousers. Luxury collaborations, like those with Dior and Jil Sander, add premium materials and design tweaks to the classic clog, making it a staple in high-fashion circles. The Birkenstock Boston’s popularity reflects a broader trend towards elevated basics, combining classic utility with modern, trend-forward aesthetics.



Bubble Skirts With their billowing, cloud-like silhouettes that cinches at the hem and balloons at the hips, bubble skirts became a cool-girl staple for 2024. Influencers and industry insiders alike championed the airy design en masse for AW24, styling electric renditions in any and every way possible. From Iris Law to Zendaya and Hailey Bieber, bubble skirts have been platformed by chronically online trend-setters, cementing them as a Gen Z must-have. Naturally, social media prompted luxury houses to experiment, leading designers such as Aaron Esh, Mugler, Miu Miu, Patou and Area to hone in on the voluminous silhouette.

© Imaxtree Boho-Chic Boho-chic has proved to be among 2024’s most triumphant trends. Chloé played a pivotal role in defining the boho-chic aesthetic, with Chemena Kamali’s work at the house redefining the trend with her nuanced understanding of the brand’s heritage. The creative director, who took over from Gabriela Hearst, drew from Chloé’s Seventies roots, embracing that era’s free-spirited, effortless femininity while adding modern touches to widespread acclaim. Sienna Miller basically invented the look in the mid-2000s, turning London streets into her personal Coachella runway. More recently, Kaia Gerber and Suki Waterhouse picked up the baton, casually throwing together floaty dresses with chunky knitwear and bedhead waves for both on-stage and off-duty occasions.

