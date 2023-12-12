The XXL scrunchies on every fashion girl's wishlist

One trend card that I didn't see on my 2023 style bingo card was that of the oversized scrunchie. Now, with only a few weeks till the new year, it’s safe to say that the beloved statement scrunchie has made its mark as this year's most notable hair accessory and I can’t help but raise a glass.

Reincarnated by some of the world's most famed fashion houses (we’re looking at you Sandy Liang) and donned on red carpets by some of our favourite A-listers, I can’t be the only one who hopes that the coquette core essential lives to fight another year as queen of the accessories.

© Gisela Schober Spotted on the streets of Munich, this oversized scrunchie is working overtime to make this fit more than just a plain collared shirt ensemble

“Ever since The Good Squish’s scrunchies ended up on every single It-girl last summer I have been coveting XXL scrunchies. It seems like the trend is also ideal for winter. Now they come in silk, velvet and bedazzled iterations. With a low bun, and a centre parting, they are a refreshing alternative to an oversized bow for party season,” says Natalie Salmon, Hello! Fashion’s Digital Editor.

How to wear an oversized scrunchie:

In my opinion, I wear an oversized scrunchie (or any form of hair accessory for that matter) when I feel like my outfit needs a little something more, or when I’m feeling straight up un-cute.

Just like how I imagine Princesses feel when wearing a tiara, adding a scrunchie to either a low pun or high ponytail can make a world of difference to both your confidence and your outfit. And in my book, that's enough justification to buy as many as you want. Manifesting exactly that, I’ve scoured the internet for a few of my favourite oversized scrunchies that are on both my Christmas and 2024 wishlist...

© g_.ma One of my favourite style influencers @g_.ma is forever styling her scrunchies with a slick-back bun

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have included a mix of both high street and luxury brands. Depending on your budget, I want everyone to be able to lean into this iconic trend.

Size: I have chosen to include only scrunchies that are either oversized in size, or in personality.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment.

I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

8 Large scrunchies to shop now:

1/ 8 Bea-eautiful frilled silk hair scrunchie Good Squish If you know, you know. Good Squish has most definitely been the most trending hair accessory brand to take on 2023 and I am still in lust. Specialising in oversized fabulously frilled scrunchies, a Good Squish will elevate any outfit and have you named on the city streets by passers-by as the “cool girl in the Good Squish.”

£55.00 AT GOOD SQUISH 2/ 8 Dolly's Jumbo Scrunchie Free People Perfect for those after a subtle yet eyecatching something-something, this black semi-sheer jumbo number from Free People boasts big ballerina vibes. I am in love with the white trim on this scrunchie and think it would go perfectly with either a mix-and-matched black and white ensemble or to freshen up an all-black outfit.

£15.00 AT FREE PEOPLE 3/ 8 Scrunchy Rayure In Brass With Gold Finish And Silk Celine This is much much more than just a hair adornment, this is a work of art. Made from off-white silk, printed with the iconic Celine logo and clasped with a gold-finished Celine motif charm, this particular ponytail decoration can also be worn as a bracelet.

£205.00 AT CELINE 4/ 8 Rhinestone scrunchie Sandro Perfect for Christmas and every day after that, this rhinestone-encrusted satin scrunchie in moss green is a one-way ticket to complement city. I would add this to any outfit in need of a sparkling hint. £29.00 AT SANDRO 5/ 8 Cherry Lace Tort Gila This dainty delight is at the top of my wishlist this year and I likely don’t need to explain why. Made from 100% cotton and fringed with delicate red lace, this cottage-core cutie is set to make any borning outfit cuter than ever.

£22.00 AT END. 6/ 8 Pearl-pendant Scrunchie Miu Miu As far as bold statements go, this fiery fushia pink Miu Miu scrunchie adorned with a practically perfect pearl pendant is it. I would wear this with a full Barbie core outfit, because why not?

£294.00 AT FARFETCH 7/ 8 Velvet Scrunchie Prada Quite luxury never looked more coquette. Made from luxurious black velvet and detailed with Prada’s famed triangle logo in shiny metal, this scrunchie is made for those who love cultivated classics.

£300.00 AT PRADA 8/ 8 Oversized Scrunchie Arket Gingham has forever been a favourite print of mine, especially when in blue and white. Ideal for channelling your inner Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, this Arket accessory is a shoo-in for achieving your cottage core dreams.

£15.00 AT ARKET

