Digital Cover fashion-trends© VALERIE MACON

Selena Gomez's decadent designer gown deemed her "best look ever"

The Rare Beauty founder donned an off-the-shoulder gown to celebrate the Los Angeles Premiere of her newest silver-screen flick Emilia Pérez over the weekend

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Fashion-wise, it’s been a big few months for former Disney star-turned-chart-topping artist Selena Gomez

It seems not a day has gone by that she hasn't been spotted sporting a selection of sparkly 'Little Black Dresses', trouser and heel combos, or matching mini skirts and cropped jacket ensembles. 

Luckily for those of us who are major Selena stans, her recent look has just been coined by fans as her "best look ever" - and we can’t help but agree. 

Selena Gomez at the "Emilia Pérez" Los Angeles Premiere on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California in a black Elie Saab gown© Gilbert Flores
Selena is currently in her high fashion era

Seen on the red (well, black) carpet at last night's Los Angeles premiere of her newest silver-screen flick Emilia Pérez, Selena opted for a striking all-black couture gown from Lebanese design house, Elie Saab. 

The gilded gown featured a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline made from luxurious black satin, a floor-grazing hem and a tailored waistline, effortlessly accentuating her curvaceous features. The Only Murders In the Building star decided to wear the full runway look from the brand’s AW24 offering, completing the statement ensemble with a set of long leather-look gloves. 

A close up of Selena Gomez at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Emilia Perez" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. © Steve Granitz
Selena likely used products from her makeup brand Rare Beauty to create her red-carpet look

For accessories, Selena and her stylist Erin Walsh called on Messika for the occasion, settling on a pair of striking 'Divine Enigma' diamond hoop earrings.

Keeping in line with her Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic for the occasion, Selena slicked her dark brunette locks into a sleek side part bun style while her makeup featured a subtle winged smokey eye, rosy cheek blush and a light brown-toned lipstick. 

Fashion's favourite outfit ID Instagram @checkthetag had fans swooning in the comment section, with one fan deeming the look “Her best look ever” and another calling it “a personal best!!”

Though we can never play favourites when it comes to Selena and her impeccable wardrobe, there's something about this look which feels like it was made with the Rare Beauty founder in mind.

