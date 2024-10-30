Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum: Best couple fashion moments
The Hollywood A-listers are rumoured to have called off their engagement and fans are officially in mourning

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
As the saying goes “all good things must come to an end” and, according to the rumours circulating around Hollywood at present, the statement couldn’t be more relevant.

After three years together, one of which they spent engaged, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called it quits. The A-lister duo recently worked on their latest joint-onscreen endeavour Blink Twice, appearing in several promotional videos together where they both seemed happy as can be. Hence the widespread shock at the idea of the couple parting ways.

Throughout their relationship, the pair managed to secure themselves a top spot as one of the world's most stylish couples, closely followed by Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon.

In light of the news, we take a look back at the duo’s most iconic fashion moments, from red-carpet appearances to their humorous 2023 Halloween costumes.  

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum's best couple fashion moments:

Channing Tatum and director, writer and producer Zoë Kravitz attend the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England© John Phillips

Classic Old Hollywood Glamour

To celebrate the European premiere of their movie together Blink Twice at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square the pair made a bold statement style-wise. Zoë settled on a sleek red silk gown from Saint Laurent for the occasion while Channing opted for a classic black suiting look.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall of "Blink Twice" at IET London on August 18, 2024 in London, England© Jeff Spicer

Complimentary All-Black

Matching in all-black looks to attend the official photocall for Blink Twice at IET London, Zoë and Channing perfected couple-goals. For the event Zoë called on Saint Laurent once again, styling a lace top and skirt set with black heels. Channing matched Zoë's energy in a relaxed black suited look, which he wore over a crisp white T-shirt.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Blink Twice" at DGA Theater Complex on August 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Kayla Oaddams

Red Carpet Ready

At the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice, the pair opted for matching black looks once again. This time Zoë sported a silky cut-out gown while Channing kept things casual yet suave in a tie-less suit.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz attend the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Rodin Eckenroth

Casually Cool

Sitting front row to support Zoë's famous father Lenny Kravitz while receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the pair radiated It-couple energy. Channing kept cosy in a black button-up cardigan while Zoë opted for a colourful blue cut-out bodysuit and pencil skirt combo.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the VIP book launch For Rizzoli's "Barbie: The World Tour" at Just One Eye on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Gonzalo Marroquin

Bold, Bedazzled and All-Black

Channelling a low-key yet elegant vibe at the VIP book launch For Rizzoli's 'Barbie: The World Tour,' Zoë styled a sequin dress over a grey T-shirt while Channing sported a three-piece black co-ord.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are seen arriving at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© MEGA

Spooky Season Symmetry

Spotted en route to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year, the couple put a comical spin on the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby, with Zoë dressing as Rasemary and Channing dressing as her baby in a giant stretch-n-grow.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City© James Devaney

Decadent Designer

For their first public appearance as a couple, the duo attended the 2021 Met Gala together dripping in designer luxury. Zoë stunned in a chainmail Saint Laurent dress while Channing sported a black and white Versace suit.

