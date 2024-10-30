As the saying goes “all good things must come to an end” and, according to the rumours circulating around Hollywood at present, the statement couldn’t be more relevant.

After three years together, one of which they spent engaged, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called it quits. The A-lister duo recently worked on their latest joint-onscreen endeavour Blink Twice, appearing in several promotional videos together where they both seemed happy as can be. Hence the widespread shock at the idea of the couple parting ways.

Throughout their relationship, the pair managed to secure themselves a top spot as one of the world's most stylish couples, closely followed by Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon.

In light of the news, we take a look back at the duo’s most iconic fashion moments, from red-carpet appearances to their humorous 2023 Halloween costumes.

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum's best couple fashion moments:

© John Phillips Classic Old Hollywood Glamour To celebrate the European premiere of their movie together Blink Twice at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square the pair made a bold statement style-wise. Zoë settled on a sleek red silk gown from Saint Laurent for the occasion while Channing opted for a classic black suiting look.

© Jeff Spicer Complimentary All-Black Matching in all-black looks to attend the official photocall for Blink Twice at IET London, Zoë and Channing perfected couple-goals. For the event Zoë called on Saint Laurent once again, styling a lace top and skirt set with black heels. Channing matched Zoë's energy in a relaxed black suited look, which he wore over a crisp white T-shirt.

© Kayla Oaddams Red Carpet Ready At the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice, the pair opted for matching black looks once again. This time Zoë sported a silky cut-out gown while Channing kept things casual yet suave in a tie-less suit.

© Rodin Eckenroth Casually Cool Sitting front row to support Zoë's famous father Lenny Kravitz while receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the pair radiated It-couple energy. Channing kept cosy in a black button-up cardigan while Zoë opted for a colourful blue cut-out bodysuit and pencil skirt combo.

© Gonzalo Marroquin Bold, Bedazzled and All-Black Channelling a low-key yet elegant vibe at the VIP book launch For Rizzoli's 'Barbie: The World Tour,' Zoë styled a sequin dress over a grey T-shirt while Channing sported a three-piece black co-ord.

© MEGA Spooky Season Symmetry Spotted en route to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year, the couple put a comical spin on the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby, with Zoë dressing as Rasemary and Channing dressing as her baby in a giant stretch-n-grow.