The best UK jewellery rental services to have on your style radar

For chronic commitment-phobes, we bear good news: jewellery hire is having a moment. Many of us have already got on board with the clothing rental memo, selecting a stylish assortment of occasion wear to see us through the social season to save us buying outright.

But the benefits of renting go well beyond merely curbing your spending. It allows you to dip your toe into the current crop of trends without contributing to the creation of yet more newness, supporting the circular economy.

And now, this sustainable option has extended into the jewellery sphere.

© Spotlight Jewellery rental allows you to borrow a piece that would usually be outside your price point

Granted, investing in versatile pieces that you utterly adore makes the most sense for everyday wear, but when it comes to amping up your outfit for a special occasion or acquiring a showstopper that you will definitely only wear once, renting makes for the ideal alternative.

Glitz-for-hire? These jewellery rental sites have you covered.

Covett

© Spotlight Fendi AW23

For fine jewellery enthusiasts, Covett is an excellent option. Offering tiered annual subscriptions ranging from £360 to £1,440, the brand allows you to experience its bespoke white glove service and dip into its exclusive jewellery vault. Simply reserve the piece for your chosen dates, and Covett delivers it to your chosen address. Plus, if your big day is on the horizon, it has a beautifully curated wedding edit to satisfy the 'something borrowed' tradition.

Garrard

© Spotlight Giambattista Vali SS23

Speaking of 'Something Borrowed', that is the name of the original Crown Jeweller's bridal rental service. For the opportunity to try on some exquisite Garrard jewels, you must pre-book an appointment at its London flagship boutique. The fee is £75, but this is redeemable against the cost of rental. The personalised approach allows you to decide which pieces suit you the most ahead of time with the expert help of the iconic jeweller's team, and once you've chosen, you can book your rental period.

ByRotation

© Spotlight Cucculelli SS23

Clothing rental stalwart ByRotation's jewellery selection is more bijou than some of the others within this list, but its offerings hit different. From those Chanel logo drop earrings to some super cute hair adornments, this service is great if you want a slice of this season's trends at a fraction of the price point. Simply download the app, send your rental request directly to the lender and then you can either have the piece delivered or collect it in person.

Susannah Lovis

© Spotlight Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood AW23

Susannah Lovis' rental service is open to all and covers all the pieces in its London boutique. Its expert in-house team can assist you and help you find the showstopper to fit your special occasion. Offering some seriously standout big ticket items, it costs 1% of the item’s value per day, subject to a minimum charge of £450, to hire from Susannah Lovis, but its illustrious selection is great for one-off events. Can't get enough of vintage Tiffany? Run, don't walk.

Bentley & Skinner

© Spotlight Luisa Spagnoli AW23

Specialising in fine antique jewels, Bentley & Skinner represents the pinnacle of luxury. Boasting exquisite diamond tiaras, regal brooches and dazzling gemstones, any magpie would relish an appointment at its London boutique. Rental costs 1% of the item’s value plus a minimum charge of £200. Major dazzle incoming…