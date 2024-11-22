Elsa Hosk perfects cosy dressing in a full Burberry look

Just when we thought Elsa Hosk couldn’t possibly concoct another ultra-chic autumn ensemble she takes to her Instagram to prove us wrong.

The Swedish model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been making a seriously stylish name for herself over the past few months, letting each and every one of her 8.7m followers know that cosy dressing is her style superpower.

Her latest autumn inspo look is as expected, chic, sleek and designer.

The 36-year-old perfects British elegance in the full Burberry look

Opting for a head-to-toe Burberry look (right down to the red tartan umbrella) for a day spent exploring New York City, Elsa kept her city-slicking ensemble overly obtainable.

She captioned the past "All wrapped up in @burberry"

Styling a peak-chic quintessential British look, the mother of one chose to pair a set of £1,290 chocolate brown ‘Wool Tailored Trousers’ with a set of olive green biker books, a Reversible Logo Alpaca Wool Blend Scarf, a tartan print Medium Rocking Horse Bag and a wool blend trench coat with nothing underneath - a styling hack now synonymous with the name Elsa Hosk.

To accessorise the tonal look, Elsa wore her bright blonde locks in a messy bun and accentuated her career-defining face-card with a lick of lipgloss, fluffy brows and a chiselled contour look.

This outfit is perfect for the cold season

Elsa’s cosy combo is a far cry from her recent see-through latex look, an outfit which left not much to the imagination whilst also being rather impractical considering the current weather temperature, but alas, beauty is pain.

If like us, you’re a fan of Elsa and her insanely enviable wardrobe, rest assured that if this particular ensemble isn’t your cup of tea (though it would be unfathomable as to why that would be the case), we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up both her best autumn and winter combinations, all readily awaiting your viewing pleasure.

