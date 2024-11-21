Elsa Hosk's winter wardobe is beyond chic - and fashion fans agree

Honestly? Elsa Hosk can do absolutely no wrong.

The Swedish supermodel is one of the globe's most coveted It-girls thanks to her ultra-refined sartorial agenda that fashion editors and influencers alike simply can't get enough of.

Granted, her supermodel style isn't always accessible, with brands like Miu Miu and Hermès cemented into her wardrobe, but since she started her very own brand, Helsa Studio, recreating her exact outfits at a slightly more affordable price is easier than ever.

© @hoskelsa Her swoonworthy suede coat is guaranteed to be a fashion favourite © @hoskelsa Its giving runway vibes

The 36-year-old shared snaps from the latest drop coming to Helsa this season, and to say we are utterly mesmerised is a complete understatement - and fashion fans from around the globe wholeheartedly agree.

Schooling us in minimalistic cool-girl dressing this season, she donned a selection of super luxe, neutral-toned ensembles with etheral fluidity, from ab-baring mocha two-pieces to delectable suede trench coats, balletcore cardigan combos and dreamy floor-skimming floaty dresses.

Comments under her Instagram post included: "Got my eyes on the coats!!", "Style and beauty ICON" and "You don’t miss" - our sentiments exactly.

© @hoskelsa What do we want more - this two piece or her waterboard abs? © @hoskelsa The ultimate camel-toned outfit

Elsa launched the brand at the end of 2022 on clothing giant Revolve's designer fashion platform Fwrd. She explained to WWD in an interview: “Helsa is my love letter to Scandinavia, where I grew up. “It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature. This way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

She added, “The fabrics, colors [sic] and fits are inspired by my favorite essentials, the pieces I would bring to spend time on the islands outside of Stockholm. Feeling and looking my best while living freely and fully enjoying the moment.”