Rita Ora just gave fans a sneak peek of her jawdropping sheer birthday dress

The only thing better than seeing what our favourite fashionistas are wearing during the respective season, is seeing what they opt to wear on special occasions like their birthday.

This time, it's the turn of our favourite eclectic-dressing Sagittarius, Rita Ora.

The singer-turned-actress, haircare entrepreneur, fashion designer and host of The Masked Singer in both the UK and the US, celebrated her 34th birthday on November 26. And whilst the multihyphenate muse hasn't shared her own snaps of her birthday suit just yet, she reposted a sneak peek from her lavish dinner and of course, her attire was as head-turning and daring as ever.

© @ritaora Rita shared a sneak peek at her 34th birthday suit

Rita shared an image with her 16m followers in front of a candlelit table adorned with powder pink roses (we can only imagine what the guest list looked like), wearing a black bra, pants and tights combo, layered with a sheer nude corset-style dress with a strapless silhouette and classic boning, sculpting her already-sculpted figure, leaving little to the imagination.

She paired the look with must-have accessories for any iconic birthday girlie - lashings of gold and silver jewellery, a pair of pink, personalised heart-shaped sunglasses and a silver party hat.

© Getty She wore her most iconic sheer piece to date at The Fashion Awards 2022 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis The amfAR Gala Venezia 2023 © Dave Benett The ultimate experimental dressing muse

She is the ultimate experimental muse, and has been one of the industry's most avid champions of the sheer dressing trend, ever since that Nensi Dojaka dress she wore to the 2022 Fashion Awards (which, lest we forget she paired with prosthetic fish gills on her face...).

From capes and mini dresses, and jumpsuits whilst performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to strapless corsets with sheer gloves, the Typebea founder is the ultimate advocate for this season's 'underwear as outerwear' trend.

As Rita enters her 34th year around the sun, she has made one thing abundantly clear: her iconic sartorial agenda is staying exactly the same.