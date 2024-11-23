Rita Ora's cropped shirt and mini skirt set is beyond cute

It's just another day, another sartorial slay from British singer and actress Rita Ora.

The 33-year-old, who has also added fashion designer and haircare entrepreneur to her list of career accolades, has a style agenda that embraces her individuality. She's constantly wearing cool-girl fits with her signature eclectic edge, be that with a pop of unexpected colour, statement jewellery or even dinosaur spikes attached to her back (yes, you read that correctly).

This week, New York has been taken over by England's biggest It-Brits. After Victoria Beckham hosted an event to celebrate her third capsule collection with Mytheresa in the Big Apple, and Sienna Miller hosted a screening of Marionat a cinema in Manhattan, Rita has been out and about at Bloomingdales, chatting to customers and fans about her haircare collection, Typebea.

© @ritaora Rita's fashion-forward cropped shirt and mini skirt is beyond cute

For the occasion, she stunned in a cropped shirt white shirt with a utility feel, featuring oversized pockets and drawstrings at the hem, creating a flattering silhouette. She paired it with a pleated mini skirt with a subtle bubble-style hem.

She shared images on Instagram with her 16m followers with the caption: "Popped into @Bloomingdales to check out the new @typebea section! Couldn’t resist doing a quick hair growth routine using their mirrors."

© @ritaora Her statement jewellery and ecclectic hair amped up the glamour

Whilst the weather isn't exactly suitable for such an outfit in the UK right now (and to be honest, we're surprised she can wear that in New York right now without catching pneumonia), her separates provided plenty of fashion inspo for the current season. Pairing her shirt with jeans and an oversized jacket, or her skirt with sheer tights and a fitted jumper, are easy ways to incorporate her style into a wardrobe whilst feeling more weather-appropriate.

She amped up the glamour with statement gold jewellery which perfectly balanced timeless glamour with a contemporary feel, whilst her hair was styled in an updo with artistic detailing, featuring intricate braiding that added texture and interest.