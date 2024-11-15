Rita Ora’s feathered mini dress is peak party season glamour

Rita Ora is an absolute party season fashion and beauty muse.

From matching a dazzling bustier to her make up to wearing not one, but ten outfits during her stint hosting this year's MTV EMAs, she's truly bringing all the inspo we need for the upcoming festivities.

This time, the It-Brit has taken a break from being the host and appeared as a guest on Jennifer Hudson's talk show with her fellow The Masked Singer US judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Ken Jeong.

In a video shared on the show's social media, 33-year-old Rita is seen dancing down the corridor on the show with her co-panellists whilst the employees who work at the studio sing and dance on either side - a ritual that has become an integral part of Jennifer Hudson's show.

The singer-cum-fashion designer stunned in the Crystal Feather Halter Mini Dress by one of her go-to designers, David Koma. The mini dress, which currently retails at £1,770, featured a halter neckline with a crystal-embroidered choker detail with pink ostrich feathers on one shoulder, providing equal parts flirtatiousness and femininity.

© @ritaora Rita Ora has been serving the ultimate party season looks © @ritaora The ultimate fashion and beauty muse

Suede pink court shoes and statement diamond bow earrings amped up the girly glamour of her look.

For beauty, Rita eschewed the dramatic make up aesthetic she's been favouring recently and opted for a grey-toned smokey eye look and a mauve lip that perfectly complimented her outfit. She also opted for an updo, to let her stellar dress do all the talking.

"Some may think that matching makeup and outfits is a thing of the past," says H! Fashion's Beauty Writer Aaliyah Harry, "but Rita could be setting the beauty world up for a ‘matchy-matchy’ comeback."

Rita has a penchant for maximum glamour, opting for dramatic silhouettes and showstopping face glam, yet delivers it in a way that is still so effortlessly chic.