Rita Ora's dazzling sheer cape and mini dress combo is perfect for 'cool-girl' brides

It’s been a big week for our style muse Rita Ora. Not only has she launched her new haircare brand TYPEBAE, but she also wore one of her best outfits to date.

Whether you’re tying the knot or not, you can’t deny that Rita's latest killer ensemble is making you either rethink your existing planned wedding look, change it completely or for those whose nuptial plans are non-existent, make you want to head down to the registry office next week with a stranger just so you can replicate this outfit.

© Instagram / @ritaora These boots are everything

The killer outfit in question consisted of a skin-tight, plunging neckline white minidress, a crystal-encrusted sheer cape with intricate lace trim detailing, a pair of platform white cowboy boot heels and a slew of chunky rings and a dazzling pair of diamond earrings. She tied the whole look together with a blonde fringe hairstyle which we can’t help but feel is going to be this summer's most notable new style.

© Instagram /@ritaora Sheer capes are my new favourite wardrobe essential

Rita posted the cool-girl bride-approved ensemble to her ‘gram yesterday to promote a new episode of The Masked Singer, which she is currently a panellist for. This isn't the first time Rita has turned heads with a killer ensemble while on the show. Just a few days ago she donned a thigh-skimming, jewel-encrusted blue babydoll dress. Before that, she was spotted in a dazzling green mini dress from Princess Kate's go-to brand Self-Portrait.

© Instagram / @ritaora A moment for the hair

Rita has been on our fashion radar for a while now and that's no secret. Whether she’s matching her makeup to her mini dress, keeping things casual in a workout unitard or donning embellished cut-out trousers, the music maven and fashion muse knows a thing or two about how to get dressed.

I don’t know about you but this particular look has gone to the top of my wedding plan Pinterest board and I have a funny feeling that’s where it will stay for the foreseeable future.