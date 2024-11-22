Rita Ora's metallic hot pink tight boots could be autumn's newest must-have accessory

Sheer black, racy red and even cinnamon roll brown hosiery are currently championing the fashion realm at the moment for autumn 2024, but one shade we didn’t expect to see this season is metallic hot pink.

Championing the bold colourway and proving just how chic the hue can be is none other than singer, songwriter and actress, Rita Ora.

Known for her eclectic yet utterly cool dress sense, the It-Brit took to Instagram to debut the soon-to-be trending accessory, sharing a video of herself singing a jazzy version of her hit single, Praising You.

In the stylized video created by Amazon Music last year, Rita styled her hot pink tight/stiletto boot hybrid with a fitted satin mini dress and a pair of long lilac-toned gloves. To complete the already striking ensemble, she added a set of statement silver floral earrings and an oversized spherical ring on her left hand.

To match the pops of colour in her outfit, Rita opted for a subtle pastel purple eyeshadow and a glossy lip look while her long brunette locks in a backcombed voluminous half-up-half-down style.

© @ritaora Rita's look gave major Powerpuff Girl energy

The throwback video was shot last year in June to debut her song as part of Amazon Music’s ‘Amazon Curved session’- a series of performances recorded at the new Amazon Music Content Studios, which is described by Mish Mayer, head of editorial at Amazon Music UK as way to“showcase performances from a breadth of talented artists championed by Amazon Music in a brand new way, connecting fans to artists they love through standout visual content and live captured audio.”

© @ritaora the video she shared was throwback from June 2023

If you’re a fan of Rita and her wardrobe you’ll know just how much the 33-year-old loves a bold hosiery moment. More often than not she can be found styling classic black sheer options with leather hot pants, leopard print bodysuits and beaded mini dresses.

As for her hot pink pair, we have a sneaky suspicion that this isn’t the last we’ll see of the metallic moment, especially with the cold season hot on our heels.