Rita Ora wore the chicest sheer jumpsuit to close the Invictus Games

The Praising You singer performed as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched from the crowd

The 2023 Invictus Games ended on Saturday with a grand closing ceremony, where Rita Ora performed live as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed themselves in the crowd.

In case you missed it, the 2023 Invictus Games - an international sporting event founded by the Prince Harry in 2014 - took place last week in Dusseldorf, Germany, where Meghan of course put on an excellent display of ultra chic contemporary and retro fashion throughout the event.

When Rita’s in the room, we’re guaranteed to witness a styling masterclass: from giving hair bows a makeover to styling Miu Miu’s beloved ballet flats in the most unique way possible, she's constantly sporting cool-girl outfits with her signature quirky twist.

© Karwai Tang Rita wore the chicest sheer jumpsuit with a matching cape

For the ceremony in Germany, Rita wore a transparent black jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette, long sleeves, the chicest high neckline and adorned with a textured, diamanté criss-cross pattern. The structured shoulder pads gave the daring look a formal feel, whilst a spaghetti strap bodysuit underneath kept it demure, and a floor-length cape in the same sheer material felt ultra-elegant.

© Sascha Schuermann Rita performed at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games

Her grungy patent lace up boots with a heel added the perfect eclectic touch whilst not taking away from the outfit.

© Chris Jackson Rita Ora with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Sam Ryder

She also wore a glamorous sheer dress backstage with the Duke and Duchess and Sam Ryder, prior to her performance.

Rita has arguably won the 'naked dressing' trend this year, proving her fashion prowess and styling up translucent material for every type of occasion.

At this year’s amFAR Gala at Venice Film Festival, she stunned in an avant-garde gown by French fashion designer Stéphane Rolland. The dramatic piece featured a bold off-white sculptural element on one side, with a simple neutral bodysuit underneath, whilst last week she schooled us in taking the trend street style, wearing an ivory lace micro dress with Miu Miu’s cult-adored mesh ballet flats.

We can't wait to see how she styles up sheer clothing for autumn/winter 2023...