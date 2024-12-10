Love Paul Mescal’s style? Here’s how you can shop his personal archive

Sporty sport-shorts, Gucci loafers and silver neck chains - Paul Mescal’s wardrobe has taken on a whole new sartorial cachet.

The actor’s Hackney outings have become fashion shows for his internet fan base, steeped in off-duty nonchalance and crinkled T-shirts.

Well, Paul Mescal fans, brace yourselves, as the Normal People star is set to sell his personal pieces on Vinted come December 16.

© Vinted © Vinted

The Academy Award-nominated actor has partnered with Vinted to sell fashion pieces from his personal wardrobe which he wore during his recent Gladiator II promotional tour, available exclusively to Vinted members in the UK.

The hand-curated collection includes one-off pieces that were custom-made for Paul, including a knitted cotton cardigan from the AW24 collection of British designer Av Vattev, a pair of Jimmy Choo Elias boots worn multiple times during the tour, and a fine knit wool cardigan by British designer Hades.

© Vinted The Irish actor is teaming up with Vinted

Felicity Kay, Paul’s stylist, said of the collection: “Paul has always had a strong connection to vintage and pre-loved fashion. He’s often eager to rewear pieces we’ve styled before or items from his own wardrobe. Partnering with Vinted for Paul’s Gladiator II promotion tour made perfect sense as it gave us the opportunity to delve deep into his love for second-hand clothes - in fact, I found a pair of Ben Davis workpants on Vinted, they fit Paul like a dream - no adjustments needed! They became one of his favourite pieces during the tour. But we were equally both excited about finding a way to give the clothes he wore during his tour a second life, so selling them on Vinted felt like the perfect fit, especially with the added bonus of supporting a good cause.”

© Getty © Vinted

The collaboration is a highly fashionable feat for the online marketplace. “At Vinted we celebrate second-hand fashion, whether it's for everyday or for the red carpet. It’s wonderful to see Paul championing pre-loved and vintage fashion as an expression of his personal style but also as a mark of appreciation to fashion history, particularly with vintage and archival pieces. By offering pieces from his own personal wardrobe for sale exclusively on Vinted, Paul is ensuring that these items can continue their next chapters in new homes,” says Cécile Wickmann, Senior Director of Luxury at Vinted.

© Getty Paul Mescal at the Gucci SS25 menswear show

As if the prospect of Paul's pieces becoming your own wasn’t tempting enough, all sales proceeds from the actor’s Vinted wardrobe be donated to Irish charity Pieta.

Wallets at the ready and Vinted apps open - as the collection is set to sell out in record time.