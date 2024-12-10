Guess debut record-breaking ski collection with unmissable show

On Monday, Guess debuted its Winter Ski Capsule collection at the recently relaunched Glacier 3000.

Set amidst some of the region’s most renowned and picturesque peaks at an awe-inspiring height of 3,000 metres, the ground-breaking fashion show positioned the beloved label as the first ever brand to host a runway in such a high-altitude location.

The show showcased over 20 models gracefully walking along the iconic Peak Walk, presenting a contemporary fusion of high-performance skiwear, accessories, and standout autumn/winter faux fur and outerwear pieces, all infused with Guess’ signature glamour.

The trailblazing event also highlighted Guess as a key partner of Glacier 3000, featuring eye-catching branded outdoor furniture and exclusive photo opportunities, solidifying its presence in this stunning alpine setting.

Hot pink ski suits contrasted textural ear muffs, mint hues and flared salopettes, making for a charming capsule collection that style-savvy skiers are set to pine after. Menswear was also included in the lineup, with models wrapping up warm to face the Swiss elements in knitted beanies, charcoal-hued quarter zips and befurred trapper hats - a design adored by Hackney hipsters and chalet-dwellers alike.

Recurring motifs such as chevron patterns, Fairisle prints and jewel-like Guess monogrammed emblems peppered the collection, which was elevated by playful materials from faux-leather to water-resistant fabrics that merged clean lines with sleek silhouettes.

Snow boots lined with cream-hued shearling and silver colourways added a modern, space-age spin to the array, sported by models championing honied complexions and blushed cheeks - the kind achieved after a serene day of alpine cruising.

An iconic American brand, Guess is renowned for its iconic blend of sexy, youthful fashion and classic It-girl style. The brand gained prominence in the 1980s with its innovative denim designs, particularly stonewashed and slim-fit jeans, which became synonymous with casual glamour.

The label’s latest skiwear offering has proven that Guess hop across the pond to achieve new heights (literally) was not in vain, with the house’s signature opulence seamlessly translating to the mountainwear collection.