Sydney Sweeney's red mini dress is perfect for Christmas Day

Christmas is officially in full swing amongst the A-List fashion set and everyone's favourite femme fatale Sydney Sweeney is leading the charge.

Posting to her 22.9m Instagram followers on Tuesday, the Euphoria actress kicked off the festive season in style, sharing a series of snaps in a micro mini red dress that’s perfect for the party season and beyond.

Posing for a mirror selfie in front of a backdrop of lit-up Christmas trees and a giant wreath adorned with a red bow, Sydney showed off her dreamy long-sleeved, high neck ruby red mini dress.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney perfected festive glam

To tie the look together, the 27-year-old famed face added a set of patent butter yellow pumps from Jimmy Choo and left her long blonde locks out in a messy middle part style.

In true It-Girl fashion, her manicure of choice for the season is bang on trend, opting for an elegant French tip style in Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year, Mocha Mousse.

© @sydney_sweeney The actress has officially influenced us to wear red for Christmas Day

Sydney's dreamy Christmas party look comes just days after she debuted a new promotional campaign with Laneige, styling a skin-tight off-the-shoulder black midi dress with a set of strappy heels.

It’s not unusual for the The Handmaid's Tale star to rock a certifiable fashion girl-approved ensemble. More often than not the Miu Miu muse can be seen donning a selection of the style-spheres most trending ensembles. Just a few weeks ago she took style cues from Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber, styling a three-piece shorts and waistcoat suiting look with a pair of bow-adorned black pumps to attend the unveiling of RH's latest retail experience.

If you’re like us and are still contemplating what to wear for the multiple soirées and festive fuelled parties on the horizon, taking inspiration from Sydney and her enviable wardrobe will never lead you astray, especially if it’s a bright red peak-chic mini dress.