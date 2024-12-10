Sydney Sweeney is the hostess-with-the-mostess in mini skirt and knee-high boots

She may be a Miu Miu girl at heart, but Sydney Sweeney’s love affair with luxury labels doesn't stop there.

On Monday, the Euphoria actress once again partnered up with beloved skincare brand Laneige (the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Foam is the stuff of dreams - FYI) hosting a talk show titled The Laneige Show with Sydney Sweeney as part of a new promotional campaign.

For the festive affair, Sydney layered up in Molly Goddard’s raspberry-hued ‘Myla Checked Jacquard-knit Waistcoat,’ which featured a vibrant plaid design, a tailored fit, a button closure, and a classic V-neckline, blending Christmas charm with Brit-punk edge.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney wore Molly Goddard for the campaign video

The 27-year-old paired the coveted piece with a crisp white blouse, a black mini skirt and knee-high boots, concocting the ideal winter-ready ensemble. She completed the look with a pair of Gucci-esque glasses with an exaggerated Sixties frame and retro yellow-tinted shades.

Sydney swept her luscious blonde locks back into a low, wavy ponytail to reveal a natural, dewy makeup palette.

© @sydneysweeney The actress teamed up with skincare brand Laneige in time for Christmas

During the campaign video, Sydney adopted several alter egos, whom she named Syd and Sweeney. Each character went head to head in a game of ‘If You Know You Know’ - demonstrating both Sydney’s flawless hosting skills and versatility when it comes to acting.

The shoot also saw Sydney slip into a slinky black midi dress, complete with draped detailing and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. A pair of strappy black heels and a French-inspired choppy bob made for a highly elegant aesthetic. As they say, get a girl who can do both.

Sydney has been busy shooting her latest onscreen project spotlighting the life and career of Christy Martin, leaving little time to frolic in the fashion world. Christy Martin, popularly known as ‘The Coal Miner's Daughter,’ remains a pioneering figure in women's boxing. Born on June 12, 1968, in Mullens, West Virginia, she gained prominence in the nineties, becoming one of the first women to achieve mainstream recognition in the sport.