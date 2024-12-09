Emily Ratajkowski’s sell-out Prada bag is topping every editor’s wish list

It comes as little surprise that fashion’s most coveted accessory has come into the possession of model, author and all-round muse Emily Ratajkowski.

On Sunday, the California native debuted her latest look via her social media feed, styling out a Seventies-style belted leather coat with faux fur sleeves in a dark caramel hue.

She paired the retro outerwear piece with some sleek black flared trousers, red and black sneakers and the pièce de résistance - Prada’s ‘Medium Leather Handbag’ in a delightfully smooth shade of dark chocolate.

© @emrata The model accessorised with Prada's beloved leather bag in chocolate

Since its release, the designer item has topped the wish lists of influencers and editors across the globe. Crafted from supple leather, the stunning piece of arm candy features a minimalist design with clean lines and subtle branding.

Available in four sizes and six colours spanning classic black to rose pink, the piece is highly spacious and versatile, making it a failsafe choice for those wanting to splash out in the name of luxury. The bag currently retails online for £2,100 - but we doubt the price point will hinder its unwavering popularity.

© @emrata Emily paired the piece with two fur-trimmed coats in a cinched Seventies style

Emily elevated her city-chic aesthetic with a natural, 90s makeup blend. A dewy, bronzed complexion accentuated her olive undertones, while a feline eyeliner flick added a touch of high octane glam to her daytime attire.

The model has been uber-generous when sharing her outfits online as of late. Last week, the 34-year-old shared a series of images via social media, documenting a recent trip to Tokyo with her son Sly.

Included in the post, was a family photograph of the author holding her son, while sporting a pair of white thigh-high go-go boots paired with a cropped black leather bomber skirt and a matching mini skirt.

Beloved by stars of the 1960s, go-go boots emerged during the era as a symbol of the mod fashion movement and were introduced by French designer André Courrèges in 1964.

From retro kicks to sultry eyeliner flicks, Emily is showing the world that style runs in her veins. As does a penchant for Prada - apparently.