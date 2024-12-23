Sydney Sweeney's floral bikini is the perfect hit of winter sun

Thanks to the sharp British chill that is currently gripping the country, cute bikinis and sleek swimsuits are far down our shopping radar.

That was, until Sydney Sweeney popped up on our Instagram feed. The Euphoria actress is never short of a covetable outfit or two, and it seems that her self-styling prowess also extends to her beach-ready looks.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old took the opportunity to reminisce about her year, sharing BTS clips from her hit film Anyone But You. Sydney shared a serene video of herself lounging on a sunbed, sporting a sweet cream-coloured bikini peppered with ditsy florals in tangerine and lilac tones. She wore her Malibu-style blonde hair down loose and shielded her Miu Miu campaign-fronting face from the rays with a large woven raffia sunhat.

© @sydneysweeney The Euphoria star radiated summer style

Sydney was joined by friends as she kicked back poolside, sporting a natural makeup look complete with a soft charcoal lick of eyeliner to elevate her off-duty swimwear. Other snaps included in her carousel of throwback images included wholesome on-set moments with her co-star Glen Powell, with whom she has a close friendship.

The Washington native made waves with her 2023 role in Anyone But You, a romantic comedy directed by Will Gluck. Loosely inspired by Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the film follows two adversaries who pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Despite mixed reviews, it became a sleeper hit, grossing over $220 million worldwide.

The actress is a lesson in body confidence

Since the film hit our screens, Sydney has been focusing her energy on Miu Miu and Laneige campaigns, debuting striking outfits while filming each one.

Doing away with the confines of lingerie last week, the star was pictured posing against a balcony in The Big Apple, sporting a chunky knitted cardigan and a low-slung pair of jeans while promoting her new chocolate leather Miu Miu bag.

From bikinis to bag bling, it’s clear that Sydney shows no signs of slowing down on the fashion front.