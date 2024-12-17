Sydney Sweeney’s £1.8k grandpa knit is surprisingly chic

Sydney Sweeney has been busy doling out the winter-ready looks. This week has already seen the Euphoria actress sport fur-trimmed bucket hats, leather co-ords and festive red mini dresses, giving her followers much to visually digest.

On Monday, the Washington native stepped out in New York alongside her partner Jonathan Davino, turning out a cosy aesthetic courtesy of Celine. Sydney wrapped up warm in the house’s fairisle crewneck crafted from wool and cashmere with a cream-navy colourway.

She paired the heavyweight piece with some blue wide-leg jeans, a leather jacket in black and a pair of white point-toe heels, which added a touch of after-hours decadence to her snug attire.

© Getty The Euphoria star wore a stunning Celine knit

A pair of black sunglasses shielded the star’s face from the onlooking wave of paparazzi, while Miu Miu’s ever-popular ‘Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini-Bag’ housed her beauty heroes.

As per, Sydney’s enviable blonde locks cascaded perfectly down her front, shaping her natural yet polished makeup blend that highlighted her doll-like features.

© Getty Sydney accessorised with a helping hand from Miu Miu

Her Celine-clad outing marks one of many stylish excursions made this week. On Saturday night, Sydney reached for head-to-toe leather as she turned out a femme fatale look while out and about in New York.

Pairing a set of luxurious black barrel-leg leather trousers with a matching jacket layered over a corseted lace bustier and a set of point-toe heeled boots, the 27-year-old commanded attention with ease.

The actress debuted her romantic look just hours after addressing body shamers on Instagram. She posted a compilation video that combined hateful comments from social media with powerful behind-the-scenes footage of her intense training to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

Christy Martin, popularly known as ‘The Coal Miner's Daughter,’ remains a pioneering figure in women's boxing. Born on June 12, 1968, in Mullens, West Virginia, she gained prominence in the nineties, becoming one of the first women to achieve mainstream recognition in the sport. The