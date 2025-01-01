Nicola Peltz Beckham’s NYE look is all the 2025 inspo we need

As the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, the world looks forward to a fresh year ahead and a clean slate.

For many of us, that means making new year’s resolutions and clearing out that cupboard full of tat, as task that’s been on our to-do list for the last 12 months.

But it also means a fresh batch of outfit inspiration is needed. Ideas that will give our wardrobes a much needed breath of fresh air as we look towards a new season.

Luckily for us, we have plenty of inspiration at our fingertips and Nicola Peltz Beckham has set the tone with a sensational NYE selfie that has us clamouring for fuzzy fur and immaculate eyeliner.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham poses up a storm for NYE

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife sported a luxe fluffy jacket in a super pale neutral shade, paired with glittering silver hoops for a softer take on those party season classics: frou-frou feathers and serious sparkle.

We hate that anything remotely fun and festive needs to be retired to the back of the wardrobe as soon as January inevitably rolls around, so we will undoubtedly be recreating this subtle nod to glamour for events and outings in 2025.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Winged eyeliner perfection, teamed with glitter eyeshadow

The makeup had 1960s echoes with a delicate yet super precise winged eyeliner. Nicola helpfully shared a close up for those of us who want to give it a crack ourselves.

A smear of subtle glitter shadow across the lids was teamed with soft, fluffy lashes (really who can be dealing with a strip lash in January, eh?) and full, neatly combed brows.

To round off the look. Nicola opted for a neutral glossy gloss on her lips in a nod to the Y2K styling she so adores. The perfect inspiration for January days out. If you bear to peel yourself off the sofa that is…