Nicola Peltz Beckham’s affordable noughties zip-up is totally cool girl-coded

Nicola Peltz Beckham just proved once again why she’s a style icon for Gen Zs everywhere.

Known for her love of vintage and early 2000s aesthetics, Nicola recently embraced a quintessential Y2K staple: the ironically-preppy logo hoodie.

Spotted on TikTok while cuddling her adorable pooch, she effortlessly revived a look straight out of Paris Hilton’s early-aughts wardrobe, and we’re here for it.

The hoodie in question? Not a vintage find but in fact Victoria's Secret Pink's Deep Forest Green Zip-Up Fleece Hoodie. This nostalgic piece combines the classic zip-up silhouette with a chic yet cozy vibe. The brand describes the hoodie as perfect for your "comfy-casual era" with a roomy fit, funnel neck, and relaxed style. It’s a wear-everywhere staple that pairs effortlessly with everything from joggers to jeans.

H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explains, "The Y2K movement has been trending for what feels like an age now, and yet, somehow the fashion world remains utterly captivated by the 2000s-inspired aesthetic. For those who missed it the first time around, Y2K is all about early-aughts style and all the accompanying vibes… Think Anastacia, Destiny's Child, and, of course, Britney Spears leading the way in denim corsets, tinted shades, ultra-low-waisted jeans, and pretty much anything diamanté. Not for the fainthearted – that's for sure."

Nicola’s choice to lean into this throwback trend is no surprise—logo hoodies dominated 2000s fashion, and Victoria's Secret was a major player in defining that era. Beloved by pop culture royalty like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, hoodies from the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch and Juicy Couture symbolised casual luxury, blending laid-back comfort with the It-girl aesthetic.

Pink, Victoria's Secret diffusion range, isn't just about aesthetics. "Pink is our youthful lifestyle brand, focused on celebrating and supporting the power of community, fostering positive mental health among young adults and being kinder to the world we all call home," the brand notes. The range is a curated mix of loungewear and activewear targeting their younger customers. The hoodie, originally retailing at £45, is now available for just £22. But with Nicola Peltz Beckham giving it her seal of approval, you’ll want to move fast—it’s selling out quickly.

Whether styled for a lazy day at home or an off-duty coffee run, this hoodie channels the 2000s effortlessly. So, grab your zip-up, throw on some lip gloss and UGGs, and get ready to live your best noughties-inspired life.