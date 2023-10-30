Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 4 year anniversary with a stylish throwback

In a delightful celebration of their four years of togetherness, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham shared a glimpse of their romantic journey with the world.

The young couple marked their anniversary with a chic throwback carousel posted by Brooklyn on Instagram, capturing moments from their memorable trip to Japan back in April. The image not only radiates their love but also serves to remind us of their impeccable sense of style.

In the caption of the post Booklyn says, "Dear NicolaThe last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life you are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx"

The Welcome to Chippendales actress displayed her fashion prowess by donning a vintage jacket in a creamy pastel hue during their Tokyo adventure. The jacket, a masterpiece from Dior's fall 2003 collection, featured a biker-style silhouette with wide collars, silver buckle hardware cuff detailing, and bondage-inspired decorations on flap pockets, reflecting John Galliano's signature aesthetic.

Nicola's choice of outerwear not only exudes elegance but also added a touch of Gen Z sophistication to her tourist attire, setting a new standard for tourist-chic style. In perfect harmony with Nicola's pastel ensemble, Brooklyn Beckham embraced a similar shade, sporting a casual pale pink hoodie with bold black lettering across the chest. The couple's matching outfits highlighted their sartorial synchronicity, symbolising the connection they share.

Nicola Peltz wore a vintage Dior leather jacket for a day out in Kyoto

This fashion-forward couple's style choices echo the trend of coordinated dressing, a phenomenon not unfamiliar to the Beckham family. With Victoria Beckham and David Beckham setting the bar high with their multiple twinning moments, Brooklyn and Nicola effortlessly continue the tradition, showcasing their commitment not only through their relationship but also through their fashion choices.

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn have been married since April 2022

The former Spice Girl and the legendary soccer player, have been spotted on numerous occasions sporting complementary ensembles. Their coordinated outfits range from red carpet events to casual outings, from matching sarongs to similar haircuts, showcasing their unity and sophisticated taste in fashion. Recently Victoria and Nicola were fashion twins at dinner in Miami, both sporting nearly identical outfits.

As Brooklyn and Nicola embark on another year of companionship they continue to inspire us with their fashion-forward approach.