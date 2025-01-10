Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid sports denim underwear and matching heels in new fashion campaign
Bella Hadid attends the "L'Amour Ouf" (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France© Corbis via Getty Images

The model swapped out her suede chaps for denim underwear to star in Miss Sixty's newest campaign

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
We’re only 10 days into 2025 and we fear Bella Hadid might have already taken the prize for the most iconic fashion campaign. 

The model, muse, entrepreneur and part-time cowgirl has recently joined forces with Italian denim ready-to-wear brand, Miss Sixty for its SS25 campaign, and the results are probably the best thing your eyes will peruse all week. 

On Thursday, January 9, Miss Sixty took to their official Instagram account to share the news, dropping a stylistic video of Bella shopping at a colourful Miss Sixty branded grocery store. Bella was kitted out in a head-to-toe ensemble from the brand, which was styled by Off-White’s Creative Director, IB Kamara.

View post on Instagram
 

Playing into the fun-loving theme, Bella sported a denim shirt over a white blouse which was tucked into a set of micro mini denim underpants. For accessories, the model paid homage to her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos, adding a chunky brown leather western belt around her hips, however, the footwear choice of pointed-toe pumps remained supermodel-approved. 

View post on Instagram
 

The outfit in question was of course a statement in its own right, but it was the hair and makeup look that projected the look to all-new heights. 

For hair, celebrity hairstylist @jawaraw took style cues from the 2025 Golden Globes most favoured hair look- the voluminous high ponytail. 

Glam-wise, Bella’s career-defining face card was adorned with a glitter grey smokey eye, Y2K thin eyebrows, glowing skin and a lick of brown matte lipstick. 

Bella Hadid poses for Miss Sixty's new campaign© Miss Sixty
Bella also debuted the brands new 'Lip Print' shirt and "Rhinestone Flared Jeans'

Miss Sixty is known in the fashion realm for its denim revolution and is one of the first brands that focused solely on women's denim. Founded in 1991, back when the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson and The Spice Girls were all emerging on the scene.

Now, 33 years on from its initial inception, Bella Hadid is making Miss Sixty a household name once again. 

If our calculations are correct, Miss Sixty pieces are set to be everywhere in 2025.

