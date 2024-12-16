Katie Holmes looks nearly unrecognisable in baggy jeans and tuxedo shoes

Katie Holmes championing indie grunge wasn’t on our 2024 agenda, yet here we are.

The actress was seen mapping the bustling streets of New York on Saturday, once again platforming her unconventional street style for all to see.

The Broadway star layered up in a chunky mottled knit with a high neckline and an avant-garde print, teamed with a grey-mauve felt coat that fell just below her hips. A pair of oversized baggy jeans with a light-wash hue and a wide leg silhouette made for a practical, comfort-forward choice of trousers, leading the eye down to a pair of tuxedo-style shoes with bow detailing.

© Getty Katie was seen out and about in NYC

As for her accessories, Katie’s beloved suede tote Hermès bag in a soft vanilla hue was hooked over her right arm, while a pair of brown-tinted square shades and a large black knitted beanie-esque beret made for a functional selection of winter picks.

Walking down the street with her left hand coolly slotted into the pocket of her boyfriend jeans, the former wife of Tom Cruise wore her down loose and tucked into her jacket, making for a casual finish to her cosy aesthetic.

© Getty The actress channelled a 90s grunge aesthetic

Katie has been going against the grain with her looks as of late, pushing the ‘Quiet Luxury’ dress codes and ‘Clean Girl’ palettes to the side with her indie sleaze era of dressing.

With her gothic knitwear accessories and clashing grey colourways, the actress has been serving up 90s grunge via her clothing choices, paying homage to the likes of Oasis and Kurt Cobain in the process.

The 90s grunge aesthetic was all about effortless rebellion and anti-establishment style. Popularised by bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, it featured flannel shirts, ripped jeans, combat boots, and oversized sweaters.

A mix of thrift-store finds and DIY aesthetics, the movement proved to favour practicality over sartorial panache - yet Katie has effortlessly managed to marry both with each chic look she assembles.