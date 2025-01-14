Rita Ora's affordable baby tee and low-slung jeans combo has us excited for summer

We might be currently be in what feels like the coldest week of the year, but it doesn’t hurt to think about the inevitable warmer weather on the horizon, no matter how far away it might be.

Winter fashion will forever have a place in our style-loving hearts, but we can’t deny that summer wardrobes reign supreme.

Fuelling our impatient wait for UV rays on Monday afternoon was none other than everyone's favourite eclectic fashion mogul, Rita Ora.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the It-Brit gave fans a sneak peek at her own summer uniform, and it’s more affordable than you might think.

© @ritaora The casual yet cool ensemble has us dreaming of warmer weather

In the stylish snaps, Rita paired a set of low-slung blue jeans with a crisp white baby tee embroidered with the cutest spicy marg motif and a pun which reads ‘marga-rita’ in italics written above.

Both her baby tee and jeans are part of the new drop of her upcoming collaboration with high street brand Primark, captioning the post “coming spoon - top and jeans @primark.”

© @ritaora Loewe's bubble sunglasses are set to make a comeback for summer 2025

Never one to skimp on the details, the singer, songwriter and actress paired the laidback ‘fit with a pair of leopard print ballet flats, a matching belt and a set of red Loewe Inflated bubble sunglasses.

For accessories, Rita stacked a selection of gold and diamond bracelets on one wrist while two chunky resin options adorned the other.

Lucky for Rita, she seems to have already given the ensemble a test run in the summer sun while visiting her husband and stepchildren in New Zealand over the Christmas holidays, and by the looks of it, both pieces excelled the fit test.

Though it’s a while before we can flaunt our midriff on the London streets, it doesn’t hurt to have a backlog of outfit inspiration for when the time comes. Summer 2025 is set to be ripe with baby tees and low-rise jeans, just ask Rita.