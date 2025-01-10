Rita Ora's £1,900 personalised bracelet would make the best Valentine's Day gift

If there was one celebrity wardrobe we wouldn’t mind raiding, it would of course be Rita Ora’s.

Filled to the brim with one-of-a-kind designer pieces, eclectic overcoats and knee-high boots in every colourway - the list goes on. But, every fashion lover knows that the devil is always in the details, and nobody knows that more than singer, songwriter, actress and muse, Rita.

Proving just how strong her style game is, the 34-year-old shared a snap of her newest investment accessory, and it will slot in perfectly with her existing cool-girl keepsakes.

© @ritaora Rita's new dainty accessory is understated yet overely chic

Sharing a snap to her Instagram story on Thursday evening, Rita showed off her new customised bling from soon-to-be famous jewellery house, Kloé Rafaeli Jewels.

Rita called on the handmade jewellery expert to create her a one-of-a-kind ‘Special Edition Bracelet’ which features Rita’s name spelt out in dainty diamonds, a selection of blue sapphire evil eye symbols, all linked together with a delicate hand chain which secures around the middle finger.

© @kloe.rafaeli A close up of the delicate hand bracelet

The For You singer’s particular creation currently retails online for £1,965 and takes two weeks to make.

In the photo shared to her Instagram story, Rita expressed her love for her new bling, captioning the post “in loveeee with my new @kloe.rafaeli jewels.”

Personalised jewels will forever be one of the greatest gifts to receive and give and have become a staple in the wardrobes of those most notable around the world.

© @haileybieber The Rhode founder is rarely seen without her personalised necklaces

Hailey Bieber made waves in the fashion sphere back in 2023 when she stepped out wearing a diamond-encrusted bubble ‘B’ necklace. She then added to her collection soon after the birth of her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, stacking a chain and pendant set that read ‘jbb’ in lowercase bubble letters, made from 4 carats worth of pavé set natural white diamonds.

With the countdown to Valentine’s Day officially on, why not give the gift of something ultra special and seriously It-girl coded? You still have the time to commission a customised keepsake of your own for a loved one or yourself.