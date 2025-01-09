Rita Ora's mismatched winter outfit is actually super stylish

When it comes to eclectic fashion choices that just work, there’s only one woman for the job.

When she’s not performing on stage to thousands, attending awards ceremonies alongside her film director husband or initiating the New Year’s Eve ball drop in NYC, Rita Ora can usually be found in a cosy co-ord that oozes cool girl prowess.

The London-based singer, songwriter, actress and presenter is currently back home in the English capital after spending the holidays in New Zealand with her stepchildren, and thankfully she bought her stylistic wardrobe with her.

© @ritaora The eclectic ensemble somehow works

Posting to her Instagram story on Tuesday morning, Rita shared a mirror selfie snap of her chosen cosy ensemble for a chilly day out in London and it’s giving major cool-girl energy.

In the post which she captioned “London is chillllay” the 34-year-old can be seen layering to perfection. Styling together a set of black balloon-style trousers with a navy knit, her beloved green bomber jacket, a black scarf embroidered with mushroom motifs, a knitted beanie and a set of lace-up sporty-style leather boots.

To the untrained (fashion-loving) eye, the look itself is a mismatched mess, but to those in the know, it's a stylistic masterpiece.

Londoners will know the feeling of waking up and putting on every warm item of clothing they own this week as the average temperature currently sits around the zero-degree mark. For most of us said cosy comforts usually are far from matching, but as Rita just proved, it really doesn’t matter.

Whatever the occasion, Rita is known in the style sphere for her fun-loving aesthetic, often serving up a slew of outfit inspiration on her ‘gram.

© FilmMagic This might be our favourite Rita 'fit to date © GC Images A statement jacket is a winter must

Over the New Year period, the singer was in New York to join presenter Ryan Seacrest in hosting the annual Ball Drop at the Rockefeller Center. During that time she stepped out on multiple occasions in cosy-cool outfits, our favourites being her all-pink colour-blocking combo and her fluffy red coat look.

All in all, if you’re struggling with what to wear on these never-ending icy days, take a leaf out of Rita’s style guide and just keep layering until you physically can’t layer anymore.