Rita Ora's sold out fluffy Fendi bag is a major accessory statement
Rita Ora is seen at One World Trade Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City© GC Images

The singer, songwriter and actress just proved the power of a bold arm-candy accessory

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Lovers of all things fashion will know that when it comes to curating a great outfit, the devil is always in the details. 

Whether it be a statement pair of earrings, a set of sleek sunglasses or in Rita Ora’s case, a fluffy blue Fendi baguette bag, adding a touch of personal style to any ensemble is the key to taking an outfit to the next level. 

Sharing a selection of summer snaps (cue Londoners crying in unison) to her Instagram on Tuesday night, the singer, songwriter and actress proved just how easy it is to elevate a casual ensemble when you have the right accessories on hand. 

Rita Ora poses for a picture in jeans and a white t-shirt on her Instagram© @ritaora
Rita wore the large baguette style bag slung over her shoulder with a thick leather strap

In the stylish street style snaps, Rita wore a pair of low-slung jeans and a graphic baby tee from her upcoming new collection with Primark and accessorised with a set of leopard print ballet flats, a matching belt a set of red Loewe Inflated bubble sunglasses and a stack of her favourite jewellery. 

As for her arm candy, The Masked Singer US judge decided on a bold statement piece in the form of a soldout ‘Blue Shearling Baguette Bag’ from Italian fashion house Fendi. 

Unfortunately for those of us who felt an instant connection to Rita’s bold accessory, it’s a sold-out archival piece which is currently only available on resell sites. 

Rita is known in the fashion sphere for her eclectic dopamine-inducing dress sense, with her off-duty wardrobe being peak cool-girl so it comes as no surprise that this isn’t the only fluffy bag in her collection.

Rita is the epitome of dopamine dressing style© GC Images
Rita is the epitome of dopamine dressing style

Also included in her repertoire of statement accessories is a giant black fluffy clutch bag which she debuted on the streets of New York City back in 2023. The bag in question was paired with a double denim combo and a colourful stripey scarf hood, a look in the same vein as her recent snap. 

If you’re on the hunt for a new arm candy delight to add to your collection, might we suggest taking a leaf out of Rita’s styling black book and invest in a funky fluffy option?

