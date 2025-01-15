Rita Ora's sold out fluffy Fendi bag is a major accessory statement

Lovers of all things fashion will know that when it comes to curating a great outfit, the devil is always in the details.

Whether it be a statement pair of earrings, a set of sleek sunglasses or in Rita Ora’s case, a fluffy blue Fendi baguette bag, adding a touch of personal style to any ensemble is the key to taking an outfit to the next level.

Sharing a selection of summer snaps (cue Londoners crying in unison) to her Instagram on Tuesday night, the singer, songwriter and actress proved just how easy it is to elevate a casual ensemble when you have the right accessories on hand.

© @ritaora Rita wore the large baguette style bag slung over her shoulder with a thick leather strap

In the stylish street style snaps, Rita wore a pair of low-slung jeans and a graphic baby tee from her upcoming new collection with Primark and accessorised with a set of leopard print ballet flats, a matching belt a set of red Loewe Inflated bubble sunglasses and a stack of her favourite jewellery.

As for her arm candy, The Masked Singer US judge decided on a bold statement piece in the form of a soldout ‘Blue Shearling Baguette Bag’ from Italian fashion house Fendi.

Unfortunately for those of us who felt an instant connection to Rita’s bold accessory, it’s a sold-out archival piece which is currently only available on resell sites.

Rita is known in the fashion sphere for her eclectic dopamine-inducing dress sense, with her off-duty wardrobe being peak cool-girl so it comes as no surprise that this isn’t the only fluffy bag in her collection.

© GC Images Rita is the epitome of dopamine dressing style

Also included in her repertoire of statement accessories is a giant black fluffy clutch bag which she debuted on the streets of New York City back in 2023. The bag in question was paired with a double denim combo and a colourful stripey scarf hood, a look in the same vein as her recent snap.

If you’re on the hunt for a new arm candy delight to add to your collection, might we suggest taking a leaf out of Rita’s styling black book and invest in a funky fluffy option?