On January 16, the world lost an icon of both stage and screen. Dame Joan Plowright, whose illustrious career spanned over six decades, passed away peacefully in Northwood, England at the age of 95.

Renowned for her captivating performances, she graced both the West End and Broadway, leaving an indelible mark on the theatrical world. Her film repertoire is equally impressive, with standout roles in classics like Enchanted April and Tea with Mussolini.

The wife of the legendary Laurence Olivier, Plowright’s legacy is intertwined with the golden era of British theatre. Known for her poise and depth, she embodied a timeless elegance that transcends generations, making her a true grande dame of the arts.

In every role, Plowright exuded grace, commanding attention with her refined presence and unparalleled talent that positioned her alongside the greats such as Dame Maggie Smith and Dame Judi Dench, with whom she shared a close friendship.

In homage to the late acting icon, we take a look back at her most elegant looks from across the years.

Dame Joan Plowright's most elegant fashion moments:

© Getty Images Sweet Gingham A young Joan Plowright is seen here in 1960, wearing a sweet gingham pinafore at the Royal Court Theatre, where she was a member of the English Stage Company.



© Bettmann Archive Furry Fabulousness Spotted in New York in 1960, Dame Joan wrapped up warm in a beautiful wool coat with panelled lapels and a insulating yet uber-sophisticated fur hat. During this American stint, the actress was starring on Broadway in A Taste of Honey.

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images Olivier Opulence In 1964, the actress gracefully accepted her much-deserved Olivier Award alongside Michael Redgrave, sporting a white fur-trimmed coat that leaned into Old Hollywood glamour.



© Getty Images Moscow à la Mode Touching down in Moscow in September 1965 alongside her husband, English actor and director Laurence Olivier, Dame Joan was a picture of grace in a mottled coat and snow-white fur hat.



© Disney General Entertainment Con Venetian Vision Dame Joan was privy to some beautiful costumes over the years, with this being one of them. While starring in 1973 TV rendition of The Merchant of Venice, the actress sported an extravagant 16th century gown, featuring a traditional basquine and crinoline.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Premiere Perfection The beloved stage and screen stage attended the Chaplin Los Angeles premiere in 1992, looking ever-elegant in a grey checked coat, black leather gloves, a glamorous pair of oversized sunglasses and a sprinkling of pearls.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Luxurious Leather Dame Joan hit the streets of Hollywood in 1993 looking luxurious in head-to-to leather, while attending Roddy McDowall's party in honour of her two Golden Globe nominations.



© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Pretty Polka Gracing the scene at the Annual Women in Film Crystal Awards in the summer of 1994, the British thespian dazzled in polka dots and pearls.