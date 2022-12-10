8 WAGS in their best glad rags: Jack Grealish, Harry Kane & more footballers' stylish partners Any single footballers fancy taking us shopping? No...?

It’s official. WAG style is here to stay. Since the days of Posh and Becks, WAG fashion has become a sensation in its own right. It makes sense that WAGS would want to showcase fashionable fits to match their beau's sporty kits. So, it comes as no surprise that partners of World Cup 2022 stars have been doing just that.

From Jack Grealish to Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford to Marcus Rashford, a host of footballers have girlfriends with epic style. Keep scrolling to see which love interests from this year's World Cup squad have wardrobes to coo over.

Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish's long-term girlfriend Sasha Atwood has the Insta feed of dreams. The model owns a stunning array of designer pieces that make regular appearances on her social media. From Jacquemus to Chanel, Burberry to Dior, you name it, Sascha can style it.

Megan Pickford

Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Pickford is another WAG with wonderful style. Often spotted sitting pitch-side with the couple's son Arlo, Megan loves to support her hubby by wearing a football shirt or hoodie that reads 'Mrs Pickford.'

Katie Kane

Katie Kane, the wife of Spurs star Harry Kane, knows how to make a style statement. The mother-of-three has debuted a number of beautiful looks across the years, from ballgowns to post-season beachside attire.

Ferne Maguire

Harry Maguire married his partner Fern back in June, and we can totally see why the star would want to wife her up. Stunning Fern knows how to curate a dreamy look and isn't shy to show off her favourite ensembles via Instagram for all to gush over.

Lucia Lo

Although we are a *teenie* bit distraught that he is now officially off the market, Marcus Rashford delighted fans when he announced his engagement to girlfriend Lucia Loi earlier this year. The Manchester United star, Burberry model and child poverty campaigner has incredible style, as does his fiancée Lucia.

Anouska Santos

Luke Shaw's partner and baby mama Anouska Santos is a certified fashionista with the walk-in wardrobe to prove it. The Grecian goddess owns a plethora of incredible outfits, from candy-pink Chanel bags to diamante bedazzled Vetements jeans. Can we borrow them Anouska?

Kennedy Alexa

Kennedy Alexa, James Maddison's girlfriend, is another mum with magnificent taste. The star's social media accounts are essential mood boards for perfect It-girl style. Check out her feed for Prada bags galore.

Aine May Kennedy

With his golden locks and high school sweetheart looks, we can definitely see why Aine May Kennedy fell for Connor Gallagher. The blonde beauty knows her luxury labels and how to style them. Fancy lending us a Dior saddle or two Aine?

