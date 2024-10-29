Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman, Harry Kane, Victoria Dauberville: The Best Dressed at Ballon d'Or 2024
Subscribe
Natalie Portman, Harry Kane, Victoria Dauberville: The Best Dressed at Ballon d'Or 2024
The best dressed at Ballon d'Or 2024

Natalie Portman, Harry Kane, Victoria Dauberville: The Best Dressed at Ballon d'Or 2024

Last night the world's most acclaimed footballers gathered under one roof to celebrate the 68th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Last night was an opulent occasion for football, with the 68th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or taking place in Paris.

The annual event recognizes the best footballers from around the world, and the 2023/2024 season event was the third time in history that the winning recipients have been awarded their prizes based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year. 

Sporting legends and famed faces all dressed to impress for the occasion, including silver screen royalty Natalie Portman, England's very own Harry Kane and the woman of the hour, Aitana Bonmati, who for the second year in a row took home the women's Ballon d'Or. 

The best dressed at Ballon d'Or 2024:

Actress Natalie Portman poses for photos at the Red Carpet prior 68th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Eurasia Sport Images

Natalie Portman

Actress and co-owner of Angel City FC, Natalie Portman made an entrance in a plunging neckline velvet gown paired with a selection of rose motif diamond rings. She wore her bob haircut in a messy side part hairstyle.

Aitana Bonmatí© Marc Piasecki

Aitana Bonmatí

Winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row, Aitana Bonmatí dressed in an elegant plunging neck white gown, adorned with intricately placed dimanté's and a thigh-high slit.

Ariane Villerouge attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Marc Piasecki

Ariane Villerouge

Wife of the President of the Amaury Sport Organisation, Ariane Villerouge dazzled in a festive beaded midi dress and black heels for the evening. She tied her glam look together with a sleek black Chiquito bag from Jacquemus.

French ballerina Victoria Dauberville poses for photos on the red carpet prior to the 68th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Eurasia Sport Images

Victoria Dauberville

French ballerina Victoria Dauberville radiated eclectic elegance in a sequin green halter neck gown and bold gold earrings. She accessorised her striking look with a satin clutch bag in the same green hue and added a light-catching silver watch. 

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and England attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Harry Kane

Football royalty Harry Kane looked suave in a velvet tuxedo jacket and matte black trousers for the evening. 

Filipa Patao of Benfica nominee for Women's Coach of the Year trophy poses for photos at the Red Carpet prior to the 68th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Eurasia Sport Images

Filipa Patao

Head Coach for Sport Lisboa e Benfica Women’s First Team, Filipa Patao proved a stylish black jumpsuit is most definitely red carpet appropriate at last night's event. She elevated the look with a fluffy black jacket, a stack of dainty gold necklaces and a pair of nude-toned pointed-toe pumps.

Rodri Hernandez of Manchester City and Spain new men's Ballon D'or attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© NurPhoto

Rodri Hernandez

Winner of the the Ballon d'Or 2024 Rodri Hernandez dressed to impress in a sleek black tuxedo suiting look which he paired with patent black dress shoes and a statement silver watch. 

Turkish actress Yagmur Tanrisevsin poses for photos at the Red Carpet prior 68th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Eurasia Sport Images

Yagmur Tanrisevsin

Turkish actress Yagmur Tanrisevsin radiated Old Hollywood glamour in a vibrant red off-the-shoulder gown. She styled her opulent ensemble with a pair of statement gold earrings from Schiaparelli and a matching bangle.

Sandy Heribert attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Sandy Heribert

Opting for a pink-hued glitzy gown, French-British TV journalist Sandy Heribert twinkled under the red carpet lights. Sandy accessories her embellished gown with a selection of diamond jewels and floral sleeve accents.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More