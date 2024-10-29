Natalie Portman, Harry Kane, Victoria Dauberville: The Best Dressed at Ballon d'Or 2024

Last night was an opulent occasion for football, with the 68th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or taking place in Paris.

The annual event recognizes the best footballers from around the world, and the 2023/2024 season event was the third time in history that the winning recipients have been awarded their prizes based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year.

Sporting legends and famed faces all dressed to impress for the occasion, including silver screen royalty Natalie Portman, England's very own Harry Kane and the woman of the hour, Aitana Bonmati, who for the second year in a row took home the women's Ballon d'Or.

The best dressed at Ballon d'Or 2024:

© Eurasia Sport Images Natalie Portman Actress and co-owner of Angel City FC, Natalie Portman made an entrance in a plunging neckline velvet gown paired with a selection of rose motif diamond rings. She wore her bob haircut in a messy side part hairstyle.

© Marc Piasecki Aitana Bonmatí Winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row, Aitana Bonmatí dressed in an elegant plunging neck white gown, adorned with intricately placed dimanté's and a thigh-high slit.

© Marc Piasecki Ariane Villerouge Wife of the President of the Amaury Sport Organisation, Ariane Villerouge dazzled in a festive beaded midi dress and black heels for the evening. She tied her glam look together with a sleek black Chiquito bag from Jacquemus.

© Eurasia Sport Images Victoria Dauberville French ballerina Victoria Dauberville radiated eclectic elegance in a sequin green halter neck gown and bold gold earrings. She accessorised her striking look with a satin clutch bag in the same green hue and added a light-catching silver watch.



© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Harry Kane Football royalty Harry Kane looked suave in a velvet tuxedo jacket and matte black trousers for the evening.

© Eurasia Sport Images Filipa Patao Head Coach for Sport Lisboa e Benfica Women’s First Team, Filipa Patao proved a stylish black jumpsuit is most definitely red carpet appropriate at last night's event. She elevated the look with a fluffy black jacket, a stack of dainty gold necklaces and a pair of nude-toned pointed-toe pumps.



© NurPhoto Rodri Hernandez Winner of the the Ballon d'Or 2024 Rodri Hernandez dressed to impress in a sleek black tuxedo suiting look which he paired with patent black dress shoes and a statement silver watch.

© Eurasia Sport Images Yagmur Tanrisevsin Turkish actress Yagmur Tanrisevsin radiated Old Hollywood glamour in a vibrant red off-the-shoulder gown. She styled her opulent ensemble with a pair of statement gold earrings from Schiaparelli and a matching bangle.

