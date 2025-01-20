George McKay is Gucci’s latest muse

Gucci has unveiled its spring-summer 2025 campaign, and safe to safe, the style set is more than satisfied.

Lensed by Xavier Dolan, Sabato De Sarno’s latest offering stars 1917 actor George McKay and Yara Shahidi. Titled Where Light Finds Us, the campaign is set in a mid century-style hotel room, where the two actors converse beneath floral silk scarves and swathes of warm, early evening sunlight.

The creative director said of the campaign via social media: “The campaign is a celebration of humanity in its most vivid and tender forms. Working with Xavier Dolan allowed us to capture a precise, magical, and unpredictable moment – where love and connection unfold in their purest essence. His vision reveals the unspoken beauty of shared emotions, where light becomes a metaphor for authenticity and vulnerability.”

© Gucci George McKay for Gucci SS25

Likewise, Xavier Dolan detailed what he hopes the audience will take away from the campaign: “Joy. Alleviation. What else can I hope for? Everything you stumble upon feels irrelevant these days, doesn’t it, in the grand scheme of things. But we take tenderness and beauty where we find them. But here are 60 seconds to breathe in, breathe out, see a scarf billow in the breeze, take in some dust flowing through the air, some warmth. So, alleviation, I’d say. It’s not much. But if it stays with you for a minute or so, and brings you the slightest amount of comfort, then it was all worth it!”

The campaign marks George’s first foray into fashion. The British actor is known for his versatile performances in film and television, having gained early recognition for his role in Peter Pan (2003).

His breakout role came in 2019 when he starred in the critically acclaimed war film 1917, directed by Sam Mendes. His portrayal of a young soldier on a perilous mission earned him widespread acclaim. Other notable films include Pride (2014), Captain Fantastic (2016), and True History of the Kelly Gang (2019).