Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Scherzinger braves the cold in cut-out bodycon and heels
Subscribe
Nicole Scherzinger braves the cold in cut-out bodycon and heels
Nicole Scherzinger is seen out and about on October 28, 2024 in Manhattan, NY - OCTOBER 28: , New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© GC Images

Nicole Scherzinger braves the cold in cut-out bodycon and heels

The singer blitzed the winter breeze in Akris

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sub-zero temperatures outside? Nicole Scherzinger doesn’t care. In fact, she revels in it.

The singer takes the winter weather in her stride, having stepped out on Wednesday sporting a cut-out bodycon that effortlessly beat our January blues.

Spotted in New York outside the NBC Television Studios, the 46-year-old turned heads in a dark sea green Akris number, featuring a figure-skimming silhouette, a romantic leg-split, a midi length, and a bardot style with elegant cut-out panels around the shoulders.

nicola scerzinger in Akris for her NYC outing© GC Images
The US singer wore Akris for her NYC outing

The singer completed her glamorous attire by slipping into a pair of pale grey heels, showcasing a patent finish and a classic point-toe. A matching bag, clasped in the star’s left hand, coolly levelled up her accessories game.

A sophisticated silver chain adorned the Masked Singer US’ neck, leading the eye to her brilliant brunette blowout and high octane makeup palette.

Nicole scherzinger in a smart taupe coat© GC Images
Nicole layered up with a smart taupe coat

A touch of blush, a dewy, high shine complexion, a subtle smokey eye and a bright pink lip accentuated her picture perfect facial features.

Although she initially braved the arctic climate without any outerwear, Nicole soon layered up in a smart, taupe-hued coat complete with a longline single-breasted fit and black button-down detailing. She wore the piece slung elegantly over her shoulders, in the most lusciously ladylike manner. 

Nicole has been busy promoting her latest on-stage endeavour. She’s currently starring in the revival Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, a classic 1950 story about a struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who becomes entangled with Norma Desmond, a faded silent-film star yearning for a comeback.

Nicole steps into the shoes of protagonist Norma, a reclusive, once-famous actress who lives in a decaying mansion on Hollywood's iconic street. 

The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, has been popular, with the singer-slash-actress’ portrayal receiving praise for its depth, bringing a fresh take to Norma's character as resilient yet vulnerable. This role also marks Nicole’s Broadway debut, following her acclaimed performance in the London West End run.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More