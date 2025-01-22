Nicole Scherzinger braves the cold in cut-out bodycon and heels

Sub-zero temperatures outside? Nicole Scherzinger doesn’t care. In fact, she revels in it.

The singer takes the winter weather in her stride, having stepped out on Wednesday sporting a cut-out bodycon that effortlessly beat our January blues.

Spotted in New York outside the NBC Television Studios, the 46-year-old turned heads in a dark sea green Akris number, featuring a figure-skimming silhouette, a romantic leg-split, a midi length, and a bardot style with elegant cut-out panels around the shoulders.

© GC Images The US singer wore Akris for her NYC outing

The singer completed her glamorous attire by slipping into a pair of pale grey heels, showcasing a patent finish and a classic point-toe. A matching bag, clasped in the star’s left hand, coolly levelled up her accessories game.

A sophisticated silver chain adorned the Masked Singer US’ neck, leading the eye to her brilliant brunette blowout and high octane makeup palette.

© GC Images Nicole layered up with a smart taupe coat

A touch of blush, a dewy, high shine complexion, a subtle smokey eye and a bright pink lip accentuated her picture perfect facial features.

Although she initially braved the arctic climate without any outerwear, Nicole soon layered up in a smart, taupe-hued coat complete with a longline single-breasted fit and black button-down detailing. She wore the piece slung elegantly over her shoulders, in the most lusciously ladylike manner.

Nicole has been busy promoting her latest on-stage endeavour. She’s currently starring in the revival Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, a classic 1950 story about a struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who becomes entangled with Norma Desmond, a faded silent-film star yearning for a comeback.

Nicole steps into the shoes of protagonist Norma, a reclusive, once-famous actress who lives in a decaying mansion on Hollywood's iconic street.

The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, has been popular, with the singer-slash-actress’ portrayal receiving praise for its depth, bringing a fresh take to Norma's character as resilient yet vulnerable. This role also marks Nicole’s Broadway debut, following her acclaimed performance in the London West End run.